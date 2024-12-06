Shoeless Angelina Jolie Bares Her Dark Cherry Pedicure on National Television
The star showed her feet, and her fresh toenail polish, during a stop by 'The Tonight Show.'
Angelina Jolie made a most unusual styling decision for her latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Right in the middle of watching her discuss her children and her starring role in the Maria Callas biopic, I suddenly realized the Mr. & Mrs. Smith star wasn't wearing any shoes. Instead, the mother of six was sporting only a vampy dark cherry pedicure that paired perfectly with her long black shift dress.
My first reaction was horror. I'm of the opinion that getting your toes out in public should be a fineable offense. Yes, even on airplanes. And yes, even if the flight is really long. I know I don't speak for everyone on this, but nothing kills my vibe faster than unsolicited feet. That said, I may have to adjust my stance on the issue. Because, as it turns out, Jolie had a very good reason for flashing her pedicure during the taping.
“I broke my toe yesterday, and I tried to find a comfortable shoe, but I just decided to not," she explained sheepishly before Fallon quickly transitioned the conversation to more important topics.
Writer Laura Pitcher recently wrote a piece for The Cut about 2024 as the year everyone decided to let the dogs out. Thanks to the rise of the naked shoe runway trend, it's easier than ever to flash a little toe cleavage in styles like Sandy Liang's mesh Mary Janes, Brandon Maxwell's transparent jelly sandals, and Tibi's clear rain boots. Think of the naked shoe as the next evolution of the naked dress trend. Whereas other body parts have begun to lose their shock value through repeated exposure, the elusive foot has managed to retain its nasty-sexy allure.
Being shoeless on national television was probably far from ideal for Jolie, a notoriously private person, but at least her toes were on trend. In fashion and beauty alike, burgundy is basically the only color trend that matters this season. In October, Hailey Bieber showed off her juicy wine-red manicure in a TikTok makeup tutorial. Zendaya, meanwhile, favored a rich shade of eggplant reddish purple for her fall manicure. Even the queen of glossy nude hues Jennifer Lopez ditched her usual bubblebath nails for a black cherry manicure in November.
Angelina Jolie evidently got the memo about the dark cherry nail trend before she broke her toe, and for that I think we should all be grateful. At least her feet weren't completely without cover up there.
Shop Black Cherry Polishes Inspired by Angelina Jolie
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
