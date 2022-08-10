Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

(Image credit: Future)

If you thought Mindy Kaling looked a little extra glowy and glossy in her beach-side photos for Marie Claire’s Wellness Issue, well, you’re not wrong. The actress, mother, and producer had the opportunity to test drive—and debut—not one, but two new launches from Live Tinted during the Malibu photo shoot. "From the beginning days of Live Tinted, Mindy's been so supportive of our brand! It is a dream come true to have such an iconic woman of color reveal our newest products," Deepica Mutyala (opens in new tab)told Marie Claire. "I know how much this means to the South Asian community. We both have an aligned goal to end colorism. What she's done for entertainment & media I hope to do in the beauty industry. This alignment couldn't have been more perfect!"

Curious what said newest products are? Lucky for you: We have all the details on the soon-to-be released beauty products.

First up is HUEBEAM, a blush-bronzer duo that will be available for purchase starting today on Livetinted.com. The pigment payoff gets five stars (it’s. so. good.) and the unique ombré composition makes for a palette with endless potential. "I found myself constantly mixing my blush and bronzer together to create a beautiful sun kissed look on my cheek. So I asked my product development team if we could combine the two into one beautiful ombre effect," says Mutyala. "You can use each of the three colors individually for targeted color or swirl them together for an all over glow."

(Image credit: Courtesy of Live Tinted )

When it comes to the formula itself, the bar is set just as high. Because even though this product is technically a color cosmetic, it's loaded with skincare benefits. It includes niacinamide to help fade dark spots and even skin tone, camomile flower extract to soothe the skin, and hyaluronic acid to boost hydration. Need convincing on just how good this compact is? Please direct your attention to Mindy’s cheekbone. The end.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Live Tinted )

The second brand new Live Tinted product that Mindy's wearing is HUEGLOSS. The super shiny lippie will roll out on Livetinted.com on August 12. For our cover shoot, Mindy wore the shade Proud, a pinky peach, but the gloss also comes in a deeper red shade called Brave. Both formulas are designed to give your natural lip color a little extra something-something. "I hope with Huegloss, our community pulls it out of their bag every day proud (pun intended with the name of the shades) of who they are and the brand they are representing as a daily reminder that this was made for them and their specific hue," adds Mutyala.

It's also worth noting that the texture here is *chef’s kiss.* It’s not sticky or tacky and delivers big time on the hydration front. It’s packed with hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and coconut oil—the trifecta.

To get your hands on both these products—and recreate Mindy’s look—mark your calendars and set your alarms to add both to your digital cart. HUEBEAM and HUEGLOSS will also be available on Ultabeauty.com and in Ulta stores in the fall.