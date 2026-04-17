Gabrielle Union just gave everyone a masterclass on how to combine one of spring's most popular nail trends—the cat eye manicure—with an unexpected (and some would say ugly) nail color.

Union-Wade spent some time in New York City this week to attend a launch event for Tiffany & Co. She attended the party on April 16 in a strapless midi dress made with black fabric that featured gold embroidery on the bottom half. For her glam, she pulled her hair back into the sleekest slick back bun I've ever seen, and she even somehow managed to expertly match her manicure to her gown. The actress wore short nails for the night that featured velvety, magnetic nail polish in a honey brown color.

Gabrielle Union-Wade attends a Tiffany & Co. launch event in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cat eye manicures were one of winter's most popular nail trends, but the velvety look is appropriate for all seasons, especially spring and summer. These are usually created using magnetic nail polish, and while they're the perfect way to add some spice to your nails in lieu of just wearing a traditional solid color, you can also customize cat eye manicures with different designs and textures. Earlier this year, for example, Jennifer Lopez wore at cat eye French manicure while performing during her Las Vegas residency while Vanessa Hudgens added animal print designs like leopard spots and tiger stripes to hers.

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To get a velvety bronze look similar to Gabrielle Union-Wade's at home, shop some similar polish shades ahead.