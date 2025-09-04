I'm patiently waiting for the day that Hailey Bieber decides to share all the secrets behind her sleek bun. The model and entrepreneur has spent the last few days in New York in celebration of her makeup and skincare brand, Rhode's, official launch at Sephora, and of course, she chose to wear the most fitting hairstyle for the occasion.

Bieber was pictured in the city on Sept. 4 wearing a cream leather blazer over a lace top and flared black trousers. She accessorized with a large, black handbag and black sunglasses, but it was her hair that pulled the business-chic look all the way together. Bieber normally wears her hair pretty free-flowing, but today she leaned into the clean girl aesthetic and pulled her hair back into super sleek ballerina bun with a middle part.

Hailey Bieber spotted out in NYC on September 4, 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The sleek bun is a timeless hairstyle that not only works for any occasion, it also just looks good on pretty much everyone. Ariana Grande recently wore a tight, Glinda-esque ballerina bun in a photo she recently shared while promoting Wicked: For Good with co-star Cynthia Erivo. Around the same time, rapper Latto performed at a concert event in Atlanta with her honey bronde hair pulled back into a similar hairstyle.

It's a tried-and-true style because of how versatile it is, and with a little practice, it can be super easy to perfect. For everything you'll need to get a bun as sleek and frizz-free as possible, keep reading.