Welcome back to yet another episode of me gagging over Kerry Washington's promo tour looks. For the last week and a half, Washington has been in New York City doing press for her new Apple TV series, Imperfect Women, which officially premiered on Wednesday. Throughout her entire press run, she's played around with a number of fun hairstyles, from honey blonde French boho braids and a silky blowout to a sleek bun. But her manicure of choice for the week also deserves some commotion.

Most recently, Washington was a guest at TheWrap's Power Women breakfast on March 19 where she wore a rich, burgundy pantsuit and a sleek, textured ponytail. On her nails, she wore a light-brown cat-eye manicure, courtesy of celebrity manicurist Sreynin Peng.

Kerry Washington appears at TheWrap's Power Women breakfast in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following closely behind chrome nails and the glazed donut manicure, cat-eye nails are shaping up to be one of the biggest nail trends for 2026, and they've quickly become the design of choice among celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgens. The look is usually created by applying a shimmery, magnetic nail polish to the nail, as you would with traditional gel polish. Then, a magnet is used to spread the shimmering particles in the polish, which, in turn, gives the manicure its mesmerizing cat-eye look.

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The great thing about cat eye nails is that you can wear the look in pretty much any color, and you can also apply it to other kinds of nail designs, like the French manicure. You can also get the look at home, and if you're interested in starting off spring with a manicure similar to Kerry Washington's toasted brown look, read ahead to shop a few high-quality shades.