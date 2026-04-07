Selena Gomez is going all in on nude nails this spring. On April 6, the singer shared a photo dump featuring some pictures and videos taken throughout the last few weeks. The lead image is a mirror selfie likely taken before the launch party for Rare Beauty's new True to Myself Matte Foundation. In the photo, Gomez is in full glam, with warm, smokey eye makeup and her hair pulled back into a bun with two loose tendrils pulled out to frame her face. Her nails are somewhat of an illusion, since they appear to be a classic nude color, similar to the nude shades she's been wearing since the start of spring, but according to her manicurist, Tom Bachik, she's wearing a nude cat eye manicure.

The singer and actress spent most of this past winter wearing moody shades like deep berry and burgundy, but she's officially switched things up for spring and doubled down on a new, lighter neutral.

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Cat eye nails took off last summer, and the trend is still going strong for spring. The look is created using magnetic nail polish that separates to create a shimmery effect when a magnet is reflected over it, and the idea is for it to look reflective like the inside of a cat's eye. It's been a go-to nail design for plenty of celebrities these days, like Jennifer Lopez, who's been wearing different versions of cat eye nails while taking the stage during her Las Vegas residency over the last few months. Vanessa Hudgens has also incorporated the cat eye nail look into a handful of her most recent designs, including a leopard print cat eye manicure and another one with reflective tiger stripes.

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Per Bachik, he used a nude polish from his upcoming Neudes collection to get the look. Shop some of my favorite nude polishes below to create a similar look at home.

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