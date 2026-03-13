On March 13, Tiffany & Co. officially named Natalie Portman its new global house ambassador—a career move she's been manifesting since last summer. Portman packed her 2025 Cannes Film Festival luggage full of Tiffany & Co. diamonds; she accentuated her Dior gown for May 16's Eddington premiere with over 100 carats. Now, Portman is honoring the jeweler's "incredibly rich heritage" with a campaign spotlighting its most iconic pieces.

Portman has rarely given her Tiffany & Co. jewels a day off since last year's Cannes circuit. She rehearsed for her campaign debut by styling Tiffany pieces at the Toronto Film Festival, the Governors Awards, and the Sundance Film Festival. Practice clearly makes perfect: The Oscar winner looked right at home in images captured by Gordon von Steiner at Tiffany's Fifth Avenue flagship store, where she models earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings from across the jeweler's collections.

Portman is "excited to be a part of the Tiffany & Co. legacy," she shared in a press release. "The House has an incredibly rich heritage and is beloved for its unparalleled craftsmanship and creative excellence."

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Natalie Portman in the first images from her debut Tiffany & Co. global ambassador campaign. (Image credit: Gordon von Steiner)

The campaign captured Portman draped in Tiffany & Co. from sun up to sun down. First, she flaunted the best of the Hardwear Collection, including a $90,000 necklace, a matching bracelet, and $20,500 earrings. Her understated, off-the-shoulder top ensured all eyes went to her jewelry's chainlink motif, which was occasionally encrusted with pavé diamonds.

Tiffany & Co. Graduated Link Necklace in Yellow Gold with Pavé Diamonds $90,000 at tiffany.com Tiffany & Co. Large Link Earrings in Yellow Gold with Pavé Diamonds $20,500 at tiffany.com

The sky darkened, but Portman's campaign was just getting started. (Image credit: Gordon von Steiner)

The New York City sun set a bit further before Portman's next close-up. She traded her first look for a black short-sleeve top and the rose gold Knot collection. Her necklace was more minimalist this time around: a single diamond-encrusted knot pendant connected each chainlink strand. The Knot's recognizable silhouette returned atop $7,600 hoop earrings, also in the copper-colored metal. Portman rounded out her second Tiffany & Co. suite with the coordinating $9,650 bangle.

Portman waited until after dark to pull out her most extravagant Tiffany sparklers, courtesy of the Sixteen Stone collection. A $51,000 platinum-and-yellow-gold bracelet stood out agains her black opera glove. Its round-cut diamonds and cross-stitch theme matched a $17,000 ring and $110,000 pendant-less necklace. Once $26,000 hoop earrings joined the mix, Portman's third suite reached over 15 carats.

Portman's third photo looked straight out of an Old Hollywood film, down to the Tiffany pieces. (Image credit: Gordon von Steiner)

Portman closed her Tiffany & Co. global ambassador debut with jewelry from the trademark T by Tiffany line. Each rose gold piece had a quiet lavishness to it, especially the $33,000 bangle. A single T1 ring wasn't enough, so Portman stacked the $10,000 all-diamond design alongside another design with half the diamonds. Zoom in to see how Tiffany & Co. shrunk the T motif onto itty-bitty hoop earrings.

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Portman's after-dark diamonds? T by Tiffany. (Image credit: Gordon von Steiner)

The Black Swan star joins an impressive lineup of Tiffany & Co. ambassadors, spanning from Anya Taylor-Joy and Adria Arjona to Alison Oliver and Mikey Madison. If Portman's anything like her predecessors, the campaigns will keep coming. In fact, her next move as a new face of Tiffany & Co. will take center stage at the 2026 Academy Awards. Stay tuned for Portman's corresponding campaign film, set to be revealed during the March 15 ceremony. It'll be just as much a can't-miss moment as the "Best Picture" announcement.