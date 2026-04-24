Anne Hathaway is briefly trading in her apple red, Runway Magazine-themed color palette and making moody burgundy manicures a thing for spring.

Hathaway has been hard at work over the last month promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2, but she took a very short break from attending press events for the movie when she stepped out at a screening for her other new film, Mother Mary, in London earlier this week. The actress came dressed in gothic attire, wearing a sheer Iris van Herpen gown with frayed, black material and a choker-like neckline. She threw her dark hair up into a messy half-up, half-down ponytail and kept her makeup minimal, save for a thin layer of eyeliner and volumizing mascara.

The 43-year-old and her DWP2 co-stars have all been incorporating bright, apple red shades into their wardrobes and manicures all week to fit into the sequel's theme, but given that Mother Mary is more of a thriller, she decided to tell a slightly darker story with her nails for the night. At the screening, Hathaway wore a short and simple manicure featuring a deep, burgundy nail polish.

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Anne Hathaway attends a London screening for "Mother Mary" on April 23. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The only thing that all of these press events are proving lately is that red truly is the ultimate nail color no matter the season, and it can be worn in just about any style. When she hit the red carpet in Mexico City a few weeks ago, Hathaway wore a stunning micro French manicure that swapped out the traditional white tips for cherry red, while her co-star, Emily Blunt, attended the New York City premiere wearing red nails with pearl floral details. Just a day later, Blunt switched things up again at the London premiere with a silver glitter manicure that was embellished with red gems.

Deep reds like burgundy and berry tones are often associated with winter and cold weather because of how moody they are, but take this as your sign that darker, more gothic tones can be worn year-round. Read ahead to shop similar burgundy nail polish shades ahead.

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TOPICS Anne Hathaway