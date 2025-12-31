My job as a beauty editor is a little unusual—in the best way. I spend my days thinking about, talking about, and tracking nail trends, alongside plenty of other corners of the beauty world. I take it seriously, too—keeping an eye on what’s shaping the season and regularly checking in with trusted celebrity manicurists. And heading into 2026, the takeaway is simple: clean, pared-back nails are leading the way, with just enough artistic detail to keep things interesting.

Season after season, certain nail looks stick around. “We always lean into elevated neutrals, subtle nail jewels, dimensional finishes, and jewel-toned depth,” says celebrity manicurist Queenie Nguyen. “Classic hallmarks include milky nudes, deep berries, metallic accents, soft shimmers, and shapes that feel slightly more sculpted or refined.”

But 2026 isn’t just a repeat of what we already know. For anyone ready to go beyond the classics, Nguyen says she’s seeing more people embrace “light-reflective minimalism paired with hyper-textural statement art. It’s about neutral luxury foundations, enhanced with one refined, high-impact detail that makes the nails feel artistic, modern, and photogenic.” And Nguyen isn’t the only one leaning into it. LA celebrity nail tech Loi Lien is embracing the same aesthetic, echoed across social feeds filled with pared-back bases finished with unexpected, art-forward details.

Keep scrolling for the nine nail trends to know for 2026, including the polish colors, finishes, designs, and shapes Nguyen and Lien expect to define the season.

Understated Shimmer

A post shared by Alicia Torello (@aliciatnails) A photo posted by on

“To me, the main features of 2026 nails are neutral colors with a light shimmer or pearly coat layered over them,” says Lien, calling it a “refreshing change after all the fall colors like dark browns, maroons, and mauves.” This season, he notes, those neutrals show up most often in milky pinks, milky whites, and soft nude tones.

Icy Neutrals

A post shared by Queenie Nguyen | nail artist & content creator (@nailartbyqueenie) A photo posted by on

Icy neutrals make a strong case for subtlety this season. Milky latte, almond cream, and porcelain pink are the shades Nguyen predicts will dominate, and her sheer porcelain-pink almond manicure captures the look perfectly. As she put it, “Quiet shine is the mood this season.” What sets this look apart from an understated shimmer manicure is the light-reflective, dimensional finish, which adds depth and glow.

Short Nails

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

Short, natural-looking, well-manicured nails are continuing their reign into 2026, a shift Lien attributes to more people prioritizing the health of their natural nails. He predicts clients will flock to square-rounded (squoval) shapes en masse, finished with “simple gel manicures.” Nguyen echoes the sentiment, but sees the shape skewing slightly more square than rounded this season.

Velvet & Diffused Glow Finishes

A post shared by San Sung Kim | 김산성 (@sansungnails) A photo posted by on

This trend isn’t about high shine; it’s about softness. Velvet gives nails that rich, dimensional look, while aura keeps the color diffused and glowy. Together, it creates a subtle, light-catching finish that Nguyen says feels more current than harsh lines or chunky glitter.

Modern Metallic Details

A post shared by Queenie Nguyen | nail artist & content creator (@nailartbyqueenie) A photo posted by on

According to Nguyen, metallics are being pushed in a more creative direction, with foil transfers, chrome, flakes, and cat-eye effects adding texture, movement, and depth to the nail. These techniques give metallics a more editorial, art-driven feel.

Cooler Browns & Cocoa Neutrals

A post shared by 💅🏻 Get nailed Patras (@getnailedpatras) A photo posted by on

Nguyen says cocoa and espresso shades are getting a chilled-out update, with less warmth and a softer, cooler finish. It’s a small shift, but one that makes choosing a brown manicure feel a little easier amid all the options.

Celestial Nails

A post shared by Loi (@glambyloi) A photo posted by on

In a conversation about fall 2025 nail trends, Miss Pop previously told me that celestial nails and jewelry-inspired details were taking over the salon—and the trend hasn’t slowed since. Now, more minimalist takes, like this version from Lien, are dominating social feeds—alongside no shortage of maximalist interpretations.

Meet the Experts

Queenie Nguyen Social Links Navigation Celebrity Manicurist and Content Creator Queenie Nguyen (@nailartbyqueenie) is a celebrity and editorial manicurist based in Los Angeles. She has worked in the nail industry for more than 13 years and specializes in natural nails and contemporary nail art.