Khloé Kardashian’s Cat Eye Nails Are Perfect for a Glamorous Night Out
The drama of it all.
Khloé Kardashian is a long-time nail aficionado, and I don’t think she gets the credit that she deserves. On October 30, the reality TV star shared a video of her latest manicure on Instagram, and like a moth to a flame, I couldn’t look away. The look was a perfect mix of glam and drama, yet still practical, thanks to the simple yet elegant finish she chose.
To start, extensions were applied to Kardashian’s nails for extra length. They were then cut and filed into an almond shape before being painted a glittery silver. A magnet was then used to bring out the real star of the show, the cat eye effect that made it look like they came to life under different types of lighting. The gorgeous color felt glam enough to catch eyes and spark conversation, yet was subtle enough for me to consider it a serious contender for a 2025 holiday manicure.
Cat eye polishes are the perfect manicure for those who want their nails to look a little more glam, without spending too much extra time at the nail salon. The magic of this look lies in the polish itself, allowing you to achieve a highly detailed manicure without worrying about nail charms falling off, snagging, or matching the designs on your fingers with your outfit. Not only is silver practically a neutral, but the suspended glitter in the polish also adds an expensive feel to the look.
Cat eye nails have been worn by other celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens, and with the holidays practically at our doorstep, I expect to see a lot more in the next few months. They’re actually a pretty easy look to DIY, so if you want this silvery design to be your next project, keep reading for the products you’ll need.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.