Khloé Kardashian’s Cat Eye Nails Are Perfect for a Glamorous Night Out

Khloé Kardashian is a long-time nail aficionado, and I don’t think she gets the credit that she deserves. On October 30, the reality TV star shared a video of her latest manicure on Instagram, and like a moth to a flame, I couldn’t look away. The look was a perfect mix of glam and drama, yet still practical, thanks to the simple yet elegant finish she chose.

To start, extensions were applied to Kardashian’s nails for extra length. They were then cut and filed into an almond shape before being painted a glittery silver. A magnet was then used to bring out the real star of the show, the cat eye effect that made it look like they came to life under different types of lighting. The gorgeous color felt glam enough to catch eyes and spark conversation, yet was subtle enough for me to consider it a serious contender for a 2025 holiday manicure.

Khloe Kardashian showing her silver cat eye nails. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cat eye polishes are the perfect manicure for those who want their nails to look a little more glam, without spending too much extra time at the nail salon. The magic of this look lies in the polish itself, allowing you to achieve a highly detailed manicure without worrying about nail charms falling off, snagging, or matching the designs on your fingers with your outfit. Not only is silver practically a neutral, but the suspended glitter in the polish also adds an expensive feel to the look.

Cat eye nails have been worn by other celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens, and with the holidays practically at our doorstep, I expect to see a lot more in the next few months. They’re actually a pretty easy look to DIY, so if you want this silvery design to be your next project, keep reading for the products you’ll need.

TWEEZERMAN Mani Kit $27 at REVOLVE Make sure you have a classic manicure kit on hand to shape and file your nails as needed. Karroy Gel Nail Polish Set $49.99 at Amazon US This set has the special polishes and magnets you'll need to create the cat eye effect. Gaoy Gel Top Coat for Decoration Sealing $7.99 at Amazon US A glossy topcoat will finish the manicure in style.

