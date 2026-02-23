My Dream Vacation Outfits Start and End With Anthropologie

As I currently look outside my window at an actual blizzard, my mind is far from New York City. I'm mentally planning my spring getaway to somewhere warm and sunny—and all the vacation outfits I'd bring. For me, half the fun in taking a trip is packing for it. If I can't be on the beach right this second, at least I can pretend with my online shopping cart.

A TikTok recently brought Anthropologie's resort wear section to my attention, and I haven't stopped thinking about it since. The retailer carries warm-weather finds from host of brands, and, last year, it launched an in-house line called Celandine that's essentially my dream vacation wardrobe. It's filled with breezy dresses in playful colors and prints, matching sets for easy styling, and fun beaded tops for day-to-night outfits.

Ahead, I round up the vacation-ready picks from Anthropologie that are putting me in a sunshine state of mind—at least until I book a plane ticket.

