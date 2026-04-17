Fun, exaggerated nail designs that feature thick layers of polish and textures are great, but the jelly nail trend is an equally amusing way to add a little razzle dazzle to your fingers every now and again. Jelly manicures are created using sheer nail shades that are swiped on to add a subtle but noticeable amount of color that still allows your nails to be seen underneath, as opposed to more traditional opaque shades that completely hide them. It's kind of like wearing tinted lip balm instead of lipstick. The result is supposed to look glassy and, well, gel-like.

Per San Diego-based nail artist and educator, Valeriia Telemaniuk, the trend originated in South Korea, but it's currently on the rise everywhere, just in time for spring and summer. "To me, jelly nails feel very nostalgic," Telemaniuk says. "They remind me of gummy bears, a universally loved childhood treat. There’s something playful, sweet, and emotional about them, which is exactly why they resonate with both younger and adult clients."

If the jelly nail look sounds appealing to you, read ahead to see some examples of the trend out in the wild—you'll need the inspiration for your next nail appointment.

Lilac Jelly

(Image credit: Instagram / @__studiobloom)

Pastel colors like lilac are already soft and light enough on their own, but jelly softens the look even more for a seriously pretty, featherweight manicure.

Orange Jelly

(Image credit: Instagram / @just.the.tip_nails)

Orange is another shade that's nice and summery, but if you want to liven up the look, you can grab a nail art brush and an opaque nail polish and freestyle a design similar to what's pictured here.

Multicolor Jelly

(Image credit: Instagram / @kuypernailart)

Can't decide on just one color? Wear them all at once for a rainbow jelly look.

Jelly with Tiger Stripes

(Image credit: Instagram / @omayra.nails)

ICYMI: Animal print is back and having a moment. Vanessa Hudgens previously incorporated tiger stripes in one of her manicures with a cat eye finish, but so long as you have a steady hand and a very skinny nail art brush, you can achieve the tiger stripes look on jelly nails at home.

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Translucent Black Jelly

(Image credit: Instagram / @kimchinailz)

Black will forever be a classic nail color, but if you're going for the vampy look while still attempting to be seasonally appropriate, try a translucent jelly shade.

Polka Dot Jelly

(Image credit: Instagram / @xolished)

Remember when all the it-girls were wearing polka dot nails? Well the trend is far from being over in 2026. Grab a jelly color and then use a dotting tool and a darker, opaque shade to add a series of dots to each nail, as pictured in this summery nail look.

Watermelon Jelly

(Image credit: Instagram / @fanessdetroit)

There's no better way to mark the arrival of warmer weather than with a fruity nail design, especially when said fruity design mimics the look of the ultimate summer fruit, the watermelon. Neon green French tips add a stark contrast to the pink jelly base color used here.

Pink Glaze Jelly

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailnova)

Go all out with long, stiletto-shaped nails if you want to elongate your fingers. Finish off with a chrome powder to give the look a reflective finish.

Jelly French

(Image credit: Instagram / @squirrelygirlatx)

Swapping out the tip color with a shade like baby pink is already a unique way to wear a French manicure, but if you really want to add some oomph, use a hot pink jelly shade as your base color.

Chunky Glitter Jelly

(Image credit: Instagram / @nailnova)

Chunky glitter manicures are everywhere in 2026, and they can add something extra to a jelly manicure when you don't want your look to be too plain. Fine glitter can also work here if you want a look that's slightly more muted.

Black Jelly with Hearts

(Image credit: Instagram / @lolo.nailedit)

This jelly manicure is moody but romantic with a layer of sheer black polish underneath heart designs. Consider this design or something similar when you're looking for a Valentine's Day look that doesn't use the more typical red and pink colors.

Jelly with Texture

(Image credit: Instagram / @studio98nails)

Fun nail designs aren't always characterized by bold color choices and complex artwork. Use a 3D gel to add some texture to your nails.