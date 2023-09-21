Naomi Campbell Added an Edgy New Element to Her Signature Sleek Hairstyle

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It’s official: I’m starting a rumor that Blink-182’s “What's My Age Again?” was inspired by the four icons featured in Apple TV+ documentary The Super Models . Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista, you are all absolutely timeless.

To give this little rumor even more weight, Campbell recently stepped out with a look entirely reminiscent of the emo style that came out of the ‘90s grunge movement. You know the one: A band tee layered over a long sleeve shirt, skinny jeans, studded belts.

The piece de la resistance, as you might recall, was the hair: a deep side part paired with swoopy bangs . While Naomi decided to forgo the signature outfit (she’s partial to her couture, although there’s no doubt she could rock it ), she did give the hairstyle a spin.

During The Super Models, which was released on September 20, the models opened up about what grunge—in its departure from the glamour so associated with their career—meant to them.

“Oh, the grunge movement. I got scared there. I got scared I didn’t belong,” Evangelista said in Episode 3 of the documentary. Turlington agreed. “‘Oh there’s the end, supermodels in grunge, what is that?’” she said, echoing a popular sentiment of the time.

Nevertheless, Campbell could—and still can—make anything work. The mother of two showed off the hairstyle for the first time at MC and rapper Skepta’s MAINS streetwear show during London Fashion Week. Like the pros (ie. Tumblr stars of the early aughts or Kourtney Kardashian-Barker in recent memory ) do it, the bangs partially hid half of her face, with a pair of sunglasses helping to finish the job. The bangs' presence was amplified by a black double-breasted Alexander McQueen jacket.

It’s worth noting that Naomi’s hair was glossy as ever. I shouldn't come as a surprise: Her style is decade-bending.