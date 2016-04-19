Aquarium Nails Are the Most Over-the-Top Beauty Trend of the Year
Mermaid-ify your nails.
By Lori Keong
When Korean nail maven Unistella gifted the world her mosaic-style glass nails,we breathed a collective sigh of relief that the internet could now forget they ever tried to make bubble nails happen. (If only the art-deco designs weren't so hard to recreate at home, right?) But as movements go, there's a new infectious (and impractical) manicure trend that's sweeping Instagram: exquisite aquarium nails that allow land-dwellers to deck themselves out like mermaids.
First, salon artists set the nails by injecting baby oil and glitter between a double-paned acrylic nail. Then, the nails usually get bedazzled with rhinestones and even more glitter (because go glam, or go home).
The result is a floating "aquarium" that swirls like a snow globe as you wiggle your fingers. And thankfully, designs don't involve actual dead fish. Behold some of the most extravagant aquarium nail designs, below:
A post shared by 🦄✨Annabel Maginnis✨🦄 (@nails_by_annabel_m)
A photo posted by on
A post shared by 🦄✨Annabel Maginnis✨🦄 (@nails_by_annabel_m)
A photo posted by on
BRB, booking an appointment.
Follow Marie Claire on Instagram for the latest celeb news, pretty pics, funny stuff, and an insider POV.
-
Microneedling at Home: How to Do It Safely
Done right, it can reduce fine lines, age spots, and acne scarring.
By Alexis Gaskin •
-
The 18 Best Rain Boots for Women
So you're not that person at the office in wellies.
By Julia Gall •
-
The 26 Best Hair Growth Shampoos, According to Stylists and Derms
Rapunzel-like locks, coming right up.
By Maya Allen •
-
Ella+Mila Nail Polish Deserves a Spot on Your Vanity
By Julia Marzovilla •
-
How to Remove Dip Powder Nails: A Step-by-Step Guide
Note to self: Add tinfoil to the grocery list.
By Alexis Gaskin •
-
The 15 Best Dip Powder Nail Kits to Make You Feel Like a Pro
Long-lasting, shiny, chip-free nails coming right up.
By Maya Allen •
-
The 13 2021 Nail Trends to Take Inspo From
Velvet nails, ombré quartz, French tips, and more.
By Chelsea Hall •
-
The 30 Best Summer Nail Colors for 2021
Upgrade your manicure game with these fire shades.
By Maya Allen •
-
The Nail Trends of Spring 2021 Are All About Optimism
After a year of bare nails, it's time to turn up your tips.
By Hannah Morrill •
-
How to Do a Pedicure at Home in Four Steps
Found: pretty feet at home.
By Tatjana Freund •
-
19 Spring Nail Colors to Get You Excited About Warm Weather
No boring neutrals allowed.
By Hannah Morrill •