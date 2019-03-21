When water-based foundations first hit the market, women went crazy for the stuff—they provided a less cakey, more natural-looking alternative to the oil-based or powder options of the decades prior. Equal parts weightless and buildable, these formulas are just as beloved to this day and keep getting better, especially if you're oil prone. A really good foundation depends heavily on how the texture works with your unique skin type.

Everyone loves a good glow, but if your oil glands are already over-producing, which results in a not-so-cute shiny t-zone, you want to stay away from super dewy foundations. Instead look for a matte, oil-free, water-based formula to balance-out your skin's oil production. From the drugstore hero to the most luxurious formulas in the game, ward off a shiny forehead with these H20-happy foundations.