7 Best Full-Coverage Foundations That Actually Look Natural

Not one of these will leave you looking like the Cryptkeeper.
Barely there, no-makeup makeup is all fine and dandy...if you're #blessed with preternaturally clear, smooth, never-seen-a-zit skin (in which case GOOD FOR YOU! Now please go away). For everyone else, there's full-coverage foundation.
And I'm not talkin' about the formulas that give full-coverage foundation a bad rap—you know, the chalky, heavy, thick foundations of your junior high days—but the creamy, ultra-blendable formulas of today, which manage to cover acne, dark marks, redness, and scars with one thin layer. Don't believe this voodoo exists? Check out my favorite seven formulas for every skin type, ahead.
Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup, $42
If your cheeks are dry, but your T-zone turns to liquid by noon, try this creamy—never slippery or oily—foundation, which dries to a soft, semi-matte finish. It's medium-to-full coverage, meaning it's opaque enough to cover your redness and zits, but hydrating enough that it won't suck the moisture from your already-dry bits.
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Foundation, $34
RiRi doesn't come to play—RiRi comes to win. Her matte foundation immediately hit cult status for its insanely inclusive 40-shade range, its buildable coverage, and, most importantly, its ability to conceal every pimple and scar on your face, without feeling like a chalky mask.
Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Long Wear Foundation, $47
If I had to give one of these formulas the second-skin award, it would be this pricey-but-worth-it magic. The foundation is smooth, creamy, and matte, but never flat-looking. I didn't test the whole 24-hour claim (because, damn, wash your face, guys!), but I did test it for 15 hours of swamp-y New York City living, and I can attest to its long-wear, non-creasing claims.
Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Full Coverage Foundation, $39
This mineral foundation (yes, a liquid mineral foundation, which is made possible by encapsulated mineral pigments that "break" open as you blend them on) keeps oily skin matte with a dose of Amazonian clay. The more you sweat, the more the clay works to soak up your extra oils, keeping your foundation intact no matter how hot you get.
Revlon ColorStay Whipped Crème Makeup, $13
You may smash your face into this creamy, whipped, dessert-like foundation, but please don't eat it, or your skin (and stomach) will be sad. The cream-to-powder formula is so crazy lightweight and airy—yet definitively full coverage—that it easily blends over any skin type without sticking to dry patches or flakes.
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Foundation, $44
It's a pretty bold move to put "magic" in your product's name unless the formula is Harry Potter-level good—and luckily, this one is. The opaque foundation gives skin a radiant finish, thanks to the dose of moisture-boosting mushroom extract and hyaluronic acid, while its added vitamin C works to slowly brighten skin with consistent use.
Clinique Super City Block BB Cushion Compact Broad Spectrum SPF 50, $35
Okay, this isn't the most full-coverage of the bunch, but if you have naturally dry skin that can't handle a mattifying foundation, I direct you to this medium-coverage BB cream. Housed in a hydrating cushion compact, the formula is loaded with SPF 50 and antioxidants to prevent sun damage and environmental irritation. Pat it on, wait a minute, then pat on another layer for more coverage.