Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.
Yes, you should be wearing SPF inside.
The catch-22 when it comes to wearing sunscreen: Applying it and then reapplying it throughout the day can feel like a chore. Plus, the wrong formula turns your second-skin makeup application into a cakey, pastey nightmare. You want a SPF that won't disrupt the skincare or makeup products already layered onto your skin and acts as a quick refresher. This is where SPF sprays come into play. Sprays act as invisible protective shield over your skin for a necessary dose of sun protection. Even when inside, you want to be sure to apply and reapply SPF throughout the day—especially if you sit near a window while working from home. Thankfully, a slew of innovative SPF sprays are solving this conundrum, with some even doubling as setting sprays. From ultra-lightweight formulas with an invisible finish, to oil-free, mattifying setting sprays—these are what you call sunscreen made easy. We've rounded up 10 SPF facial sprays to ensure that your skin is well taken care of with warmer months to come. Ahead, stock up on one of these protective mists.
This refreshing SPF is packed with aloe and chamomile to soothe sensitive and irritated skin. If you're dealing with inflamed rough patches or severe dryness, reach for this calming sun mist.
This ultra-lightweight formula is the perfect for every skin tone with its invisible finish that doesn't leave an ashy residue behind. Plus, the formula is oil-free so it won't give you an extra shiny T-zone.
If you're looking for a 2-in-1, this double-duty formula acts as a SPF and matte-finishing makeup spray. That's right—this spray will keep your makeup in place and add a soft blurred finish for a long-lasting lewk.
Calling all clean beauty lovers! This water-resistant formula is free of harsh chemicals and instead is packed with aloe vera, vitamin C and E to suit those with sensitive skin.
This SPF 30 formula is 70% certified organic (AKA great for sensitive skin) and will seal your face beat in with a lightweight matte-finish.
This sheer, water-resistant formula is completely sweatproof, even staying put and providing UVA/UVB protection after 40 minutes of activity.
If you'll be out in the sun or on the beach, this formula uses a special emollient, Polycrylene, for water-resistance. Plus, it's also got a slew of skin-fortifying vitamins and calming aloe vera extract.
This ultra-lightweight sun protection is infused with two powerful K-beauty ingredients: Soothing Matsutake mushroom and hydrating bamboo sap that also cools the skin.
This whisper-light, non-sticky veil provides broad spectrum UV protection with xylitol, which helps the skin retain its natural moisture and boosts levels of hyaluronic acid.
This 3-in-1, non-greasy SPF 50 spray sets makeup without disturbing it, controls shine, and shields the skin against photo-aging with SPF 40.
...
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter (subscribe here).