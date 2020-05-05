Today's Top Stories
10 SPF Sprays That Make Applying Sunscreen Feel Easy

Yes, you should be wearing SPF inside.

By Chelsea Hall and Lauren Valenti
setting sprays with spf
MORGAN MCMULLEN

The catch-22 when it comes to wearing sunscreen: Applying it and then reapplying it throughout the day can feel like a chore. Plus, the wrong formula turns your second-skin makeup application into a cakey, pastey nightmare. You want a SPF that won't disrupt the skincare or makeup products already layered onto your skin and acts as a quick refresher. This is where SPF sprays come into play. Sprays act as invisible protective shield over your skin for a necessary dose of sun protection. Even when inside, you want to be sure to apply and reapply SPF throughout the day—especially if you sit near a window while working from home. Thankfully, a slew of innovative SPF sprays are solving this conundrum, with some even doubling as setting sprays. From ultra-lightweight formulas with an invisible finish, to oil-free, mattifying setting sprays—these are what you call sunscreen made easy. We've rounded up 10 SPF facial sprays to ensure that your skin is well taken care of with warmer months to come. Ahead, stock up on one of these protective mists.

Courtesy
1 of 10
This Soothing Sun Mist
Sun Mist
Pixi pixibeauty.com
$18.00
SHOP IT

This refreshing SPF is packed with aloe and chamomile to soothe sensitive and irritated skin. If you're dealing with inflamed rough patches or severe dryness, reach for this calming sun mist. 

Courtesy
2 of 10
This Oil-Free Formula
Ultra Sheer Face Mist Sunscree
Neutrogena ulta.com
$17.49
SHOP IT

This ultra-lightweight formula is the perfect for every skin tone with its invisible finish that doesn't leave an ashy residue behind. Plus, the formula is oil-free so it won't give you an extra shiny T-zone. 

3 of 10
This Double-Duty Formula
UncompliKated SPF 50 Soft Focus Makeup Setting Spray
Kate Somerville sephora.com
$38.00
SHOP IT

If you're looking for a 2-in-1, this double-duty formula acts as a SPF and matte-finishing makeup spray. That's right—this spray will keep your makeup in place and add a soft blurred finish for a long-lasting lewk. 

Courtesy
4 of 10
This Ultra-Clean Formula
Protect Micro Mist SPF 30
Soleil Toujours revolve.com
$36.00
SHOP IT

Calling all clean beauty lovers! This water-resistant formula  is free of harsh chemicals and instead is packed with aloe vera, vitamin C and E to suit those with sensitive skin. 

5 of 10
This Matte Finish Formula
Makeup Setting Spray Organic Sunscreen SPF 30
COOLA sephora.com
$36.00
SHOP IT

This SPF 30 formula is 70% certified organic (AKA great for sensitive skin) and will seal your face beat in with a lightweight matte-finish. 

6 of 10
This Sweat-Proof Formula
Sheer Mineral Sun Spray SPF 50
Dr. Dennis Gross sephora.com
$42.00
SHOP IT

This sheer, water-resistant formula is completely sweatproof, even staying put and providing UVA/UVB protection after 40 minutes of activity. 

7 of 10
This Vitamin-Rich Mist
Hampton Sun SPF 50 Continuous Mist
Hampton Sun revolve.com
$32.00
SHOP IT

If you'll be out in the sun or on the beach, this formula uses a special emollient, Polycrylene, for water-resistance. Plus, it's also got a slew of skin-fortifying vitamins and calming aloe vera extract. 

8 of 10
This K-Beauty Favorite
Resort Collection Sun Protection Mist Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen
AMOREPACIFIC sephora.com
$32.00
SHOP IT

This ultra-lightweight sun protection is infused with two powerful K-beauty ingredients: Soothing Matsutake mushroom and hydrating bamboo sap that also cools the skin.

Courtesy
9 of 10
This Moisturizing Mist
Ultimate Sun Protection Spray SPF 50+ Sunscreen
shiseido shiseido.com
$40.00
SHOP IT

This whisper-light, non-sticky veil provides broad spectrum UV protection with xylitol, which helps the skin retain its natural moisture and boosts levels of hyaluronic acid.

10 of 10
This Skin Refreshing Spray
Defense Refresh Setting Mist SPF 50
Supergoop dermstore.com
$28.00
SHOP IT

This 3-in-1, non-greasy SPF 50 spray sets makeup without disturbing it, controls shine, and shields the skin against photo-aging with SPF 40. 

...

