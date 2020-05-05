The catch-22 when it comes to wearing sunscreen: Applying it and then reapplying it throughout the day can feel like a chore. Plus, the wrong formula turns your second-skin makeup application into a cakey, pastey nightmare. You want a SPF that won't disrupt the skincare or makeup products already layered onto your skin and acts as a quick refresher. This is where SPF sprays come into play. Sprays act as invisible protective shield over your skin for a necessary dose of sun protection. Even when inside, you want to be sure to apply and reapply SPF throughout the day—especially if you sit near a window while working from home. Thankfully, a slew of innovative SPF sprays are solving this conundrum, with some even doubling as setting sprays. From ultra-lightweight formulas with an invisible finish, to oil-free, mattifying setting sprays—these are what you call sunscreen made easy. We've rounded up 10 SPF facial sprays to ensure that your skin is well taken care of with warmer months to come. Ahead, stock up on one of these protective mists.