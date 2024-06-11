Every bride has a specific vision for her wedding day, down to the exact length of her train and the precise shade of her blush. Preparing for the "high society wedding of the decade" on Friday, June 7, the now-Duchess of Westminster, Olivia Henson, reportedly had Kate Middleton pinned to the center of her beauty mood board.
Olivia Henson walked down the aisle to marry Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster, in an elegant updo with a slight side-part, circled by the Fabregé Myrtle Leaf Tiara. Express reports that the simple and elegant hairstyle was a subtle homage to Princess Kate.
In addition to following Princess Kate's lead with an understated and polished hairstyle (she has attended many engagements in sleek updos set with similarly impressive headpieces), Henson also enlisted one of the royal's favorite salons to achieve the look.
Richard Ward Hair, a London-based salon, confirmed via Instagram that artistic director Cristiano Basciu styled Henson's regal hairstyle for her ceremony. The same location is a frequented spot for Princess Kate, along with Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.
"We are immensely proud of our exceptionally talented Artistic Director, Cristiano, for his incredible work creating the stunning hairstyles for the wedding of the Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson," the salon's owners, Richard and Helen, wrote in their statement. "His outstanding work, featured in renowned publications such as British Vogue, Tatler, and many others, showcase his artistic ability. Cristiano’s attention to detail and creative vision have once again set a new standard in bridal hairstyling, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to celebrate his achievements."
Henson's wedding day homage to Kate Middleton was more in spirit than exact styling. Rewinding back to the Princess of Wales's 2011 marriage ceremony, she wore her hair in loose curls with a deep side part. Pinned in her hair was the Cartier Halo Tiara, a piece borrowed from Queen Elizabeth II's collection. The stunning heirloom had belonged to the late Queen since she was 18 years old, WWD reported, and was set with 739 brilliant and 149 baton diamonds. It was a historic choice: according to Tatler, Queen Elizabeth II had never worn the piece publicly.
Meanwhile, Henson wore the Grosvenor Fabregé Myrtle Leaf Tiara, a piece first designed in 1906 for brides in the family to wear for their nuptials. The design creates a wreath of leaves set with diamonds and smatterings of pearls. It was last seen in 2004, for Lady Tamara's (the Duke of Westminster's sister) wedding to Edward van Cutsem.
Nodding to the Princess of Wales is a touching homage on Henson's part. Kate Middleton has taken a major step back from public life following news of her cancer diagnosis. Naturally, she was not in attendance at Henson's wedding last week (though longtime friend Prince William supported the Duke and Duchess of Westminster by serving as an usher during the ceremony).
Olivia Henson's wedding day look was filled with other meaningful details. Her custom Emma Victoria Payne dress, for example, featured floral details inspired by a veil first owned by her great-great grandmother, dating all the way back to the 1880s.
