Olivia Rodrigo. Three-time Grammy winner, purveyor of perfect angsty music, Disney star, style icon, beauty queen.

Since smashing her talented way onto the music scene with her song "Driver's License" and album Sour, Rodrigo has served as many bangers as she has gorgeous red-carpet looks.

Stepping onto the Grammys floor on Sunday night to sweep up three of those nifty gramophone thingies, Rodrigo stunned in a punky gown by Vivienne Westwood and '90s-y chokers, but that's not all.

(Image credit: Getty/Frazer Harrison)

(Image credit: Getty/Kevin Mazur)

She also rocked a beautiful makeup look and wavy hairstyle—and we got the details from their respective creators, so you can copy it at home.

First up is her updated '90s makeup vibe, courtesy of makeup artist Lilly Keys. "Inspiration for this look was '90s supermodel, modern punk glam," Keys said. "For this we looked for dusty rose stained lips, dramatic sharp liner and glowing skin."

Keys used Glossier products for that Gen-Z-cool-girl-meets-dewy-90s look.

(Image credit: Getty/Frazer Harrison)

For the face

"I began with prepping the skin with Perfecting Skin Tint and Stretch Concealer. After, I combined together Cloud Paint in both Beam and Storm and blended onto the apples of the cheeks very lightly, using small circular motions with a fluffy brush, adding a tiny bit to the bridge of the nose for that sun-kissed, healthy glow. Following, I took cream bronzer brush and applying Solar Paint and blending along the cheekbones, the bridge of the nose, and a tiny dusting on the chin to balance the face.

"For highlighter, I’m obsessed with Futuredew, which can also be used as a dewy, glowy moisturizer, which I added to the high points of the face. I finished with Haloscope in Quartz along the tops of the cheekbones, the tip of the nose and just above the cupids bow for glowy, dewy skin.

For eyes and brows

"For the lavender lid, I began with the matte shadow from the Monochromes palette in Mist, concentrating the color on the outer corners of the upper eyelid and blending outwards.

"I followed with the two shimmery shadows in the palette & blended in the center of the lid.

"I then took the Pro Tip liner and used short strokes on the upper lash line, taking the liner and wing it out to a sharp point straight across, and slightly upwards, into a dramatic but sharp cat flick.

"Drawing the liquid liner into the inner corners of the eye into a small sharp point. I finished the eye look Lash Slick, coating the lashes upwards, giving a feathery fluffy lash vibe on both upper and lower lashes.

"For brows, I brushed the brows upward with Boy Brow in brown and then used the Brow Flick to fill in any gaps.

(Image credit: Getty/Frazer Harrison)

For the lips

"To get the lip look, I used Ultralip in Villa, smudging the lipstick into the lips, smooshing just above the upper lip line with my fingers to give that just kissed look, and finished off with Balm Dotcom in Cookie Butter for gorgeous smelling lips!

(Image credit: Getty/Jeff Kravitz)

The hair look

Hairstylist Clayton Hawkins shared how to recreate Rodrigo's beautiful long waves. "For Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammys look, we decided on shiny, cascading waves to complement the angles of her edgy dress and bold cat eye makeup," he said.

Here's how to DIY:

"I started spraying Olivia’s damp hair with Dove Hair Therapy 7-in-1 Miracle Mist (my fave pre-blow dry spray).

"I then detangled Olivia’s damp hair with Tangle Teezer’s The Ultimate Detangler brush, my go to for gently detangling and reducing breakage, resulting in glossy, frizz free hair.

"I then blew out her hair until completely dry and set it with five velcro rollers – one on the Mohawk section and two on each side—to create lasting volume.

"Next, I parted her hair down the center, and using tiny sections, I curled her hair with a 1.25 inch curling iron, creating cascading curls through her long hair.

"Once it was all curled, I sprayed a generous amount of Dove Extra Hold Hairspray on the curls to lock the shape in while she finished glam and getting ready.

"Then, as Olivia was just about to leave for the carpet, I used my Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Styler to brush out her curls for shiny, gorgeous, waves.

"I then added a generous amount of Dove Hair Therapy Brilliant Gloss & Repair Serum from her mid shaft to ends for the ultimate shine. The result is a gorgeous, glossy sheen that catches the light on the carpet."