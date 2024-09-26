French Girls Are Wearing These 4 Fall Hair Trends at Paris Fashion Week
Accessories are having a moment on the street style scene.
Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025 is delivering on the beauty front. The headband of my 2007 dreams appeared Dior; angular, 45-degree bangs were reimaged at Mugler—and on Cardi B; Princess Leia buns made of confetti adorned Coco Rocha’s ears at Shuting Qiu. The season is a playground for bold hairstyles.
But look to those attending the shows, and you find quite the opposite aesthetic. A crop of notably easy-going fall hair trends that merge the effortless French girl aesthetic with statement accessories and cuts dominate the street style scene. The consensus: it’s time for a low-effort, high-payoff hair exchange.
Supersized scrunchies—a popular trend during Copenhagen Fashion Week—persist, adorning messy buns. Metallic clips are popped onto air-dried textures. Pigtail braids, a hairstyle that requires only five minutes to assemble, reemerged, while blunt bangs and bobs—statement-making by design—are widely embraced.
Fall’s hair trends have taken shape. Just see our favorite street style looks from Paris Fashion Week for proof.
Maximalist Accessories
Whether you’ve had time to source from Pico, Scandinavia’s claw clip capital, have found metallic gems from Lelet NY, or find yourself more aligned with the crocheted headpieces available at the likes of Free People, standout hair accessories are poised to be incredibly popular—and Paris Fashion Week is proof. “You need a headband or a ribbon. Tie up your hair, tie it down. Or just grab a clip and embrace this trend,” celebrity hairstylist Julius Michael told Marie Claire.
Split in Two
Kaia Gerber wore pigtail braids—so it appears everyone in Paris also wore pigtail braids. The Library Science founder ran errands with her hair tied back in the nostalgic style last month, so I suppose the current proliferation is to be expected. What I didn’t anticipate: the juxtaposition of workout hair with high-fashion attire. Alas, it works—really well.
Sharp Bobs and Bangs
The bob-aissance continues. The Paris runways—Christian Dior, Christopher Esber, and Uma Wang—may be marked by undone, messy hair, but the street style circuit is embracing intense chops. Whether it’s a blunt baby bang or chin-length bob (sometimes both), sleek and straight is the fall 2024 motto. “We’re going to see a lot of this really short style bob. It’s really cute and really French,” celebrity hairstylist Laura Polko shares.
Parted Sideways
Love it or hate it, the oft-contentious side part is back in the beauty ether. It’s not slightly off-center either—fashion it-girls are going deep and occasionally zig-zagged with their hair styling. The side part made it’s way onto all hair types and textures over the past few days, too. “It’s having a resurgence,” celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak notes. “I’ve personally never fallen out of love with it, though.”
