After the Arrival of Baby No. 2, Rihanna Reportedly Feels That Her Family is “Complete”

Huge congratulations to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who, multiple outlets report, have welcomed their second child, the younger sibling of son RZA, who is 15 months old. (RZA, pronounced “Rizza,” pays homage to the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, producer and rapper RZA—whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, People reports.) It feels like forever ago and yesterday that Rihanna revealed her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime performance back in February, and with the addition of their second little one, “Rihanna feels her family is now complete,” a source told People . This, they said, is “something she’s always wanted.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the time of the big Super Bowl reveal, a source told the outlet that the mogul was “the happiest she has ever been,” and that she felt passionate about her motherhood journey. “She loves being a mom, so this is where her mind is at the moment,” they said. After A$AP Rocky shared a series of photos to Instagram of RZA for Father’s Day, Rihanna sweetly posted in the comments section “The Mayers boys stole my whole heart! Happy Father’s Day nerd.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The multihyphenate Rihanna—singer, songwriter, performer, fashion and beauty entrepreneur, actress, humanitarian, shall we go on?—reflected on her first months as a new mother to British Vogue , saying “Oh my God, it’s legendary. It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever. You literally try to remember it—and there are photos of my life before—but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far because…because it doesn’t matter.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)