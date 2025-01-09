Rihanna’s New Pixie Cut Puts Her Curls Front and Center
The mogul wore her natural hair to promote Fenty Beauty’s latest product.
That Rihanna reign just won’t let up. On Jan. 8, the singer-turned-beauty-mogul revealed the latest product to join the ranks of her eponymous cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty. In an announcement photo on Instagram, she’s seen showing off the brand’s new “You Mist” Setting Spray. More importantly, she’s showing off her natural hair and if you’re like me, you’re likely itching to finally commit to a big chop thanks to the star.
The pixie cut was styled to show Rihanna’s natural curl pattern and lightly-toasted brown hair color. The smattering of gold throughout her hair was also highlighted thanks to the sultry smoky eye and black top that she was wearing. The rest of the look featured diamond earrings and rings, as well as a mauve nail color. This isn’t the first time that the singer has shown off her coils but since the launch of Fenty Hair in 2024, she’s been spotted with her natural texture out more often and fans are taking notice. “[This is] a sign to go on low cut this year,” one person commented on the post. “This hair is one of my favorite looks,” said another.
If Rihanna is always on your mood board (same), or you’ve just been wanting a shorter hairstyle, pixie haircuts have been a go-to for some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. People like Emma Watson, Halsey, and Charlize Theron have all been spotted in their versions of the style and more recently, Emma Stone debuted her pixie haircut at the 2025 Golden Globes. If the plethora of celebrity inspiration hasn‘t yet convinced you to give the look a try, the practicality of the shorter style might. Pixies have long been lauded for how easy they are to style, so if you are someone who is chronically in a rush, you may want to give them a spin. If you don’t want to fully commit to having shorter hair, opt for a wig à la Lori Harvey and Doja Cat, to see how the style looks on you without having to make any permanent decisions. If you're already the owner of a chic pixie, shop a few of the Fenty Hair products that are guaranteed to make your curls look juicy and defined.
If you want to make sure your curls are as defined as they can be, saturate damp hair with this curl defining cream and zhush (or diffuse) to your heart's content.
It's well known that curls tend to look more defined the healthier your hair is. This means that a weekly deep condition is a non-negotiable. Fenty's The Richer One conditioner has ingredients like mango butter and glycerin that any curl or coil will enjoy on wash day.
Curls and laid edges go together like peanut butter and jelly, so the final step of any curly-hair routine will involve an edge brush. This one features a pointed handle that also makes for the perfect parting tool when styling your hair.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
