Yes, That Is Robert Pattinson's Face on Robert Pattinson's Nails

Robert Pattinson's new nails shine even brighter than Edward Cullen's sparkly skin.

The Dior ambassador and everyone's favorite former vampire is on the cover of ODDA Magazine's Fall 2023, Winter 2023-24, Spring 2024 and Preview Summer 2024 issue wearing Dior (what else?) and more importantly—teeny tiny Robert Pattinson nail decals.

A post shared by ODDA A photo posted by oddamagazine on

The genius mani was done by Lori-Ellen Howe, AKA Former Baby Nails. Some of her other recent work includes "teeth nails" which are exactly what they sounds like and an epic set made with little 3D pill sculptures.

She confirmed to Marie Claire that, yes, that is a photo of Edward Cullen on his pinky.

"David Martins, creative director of ODDA reached out requesting portrait nails for the shoot," she said. "I have become a huge fan of Robert Pattinson over the years, so this was a fun project for me. I made 10 different miniature decals of his face. The portraits on the nails are of Rob from throughout his career. We had to, of course, include Twilight specifically so we added an Edward Cullen nail as a little homage. He was such a good sport about it!"

"How does one get those nails asking for a friend," one Instagram commenter mused on ODDA's post. "Is that RPatz on RPatz’s nail art?" asked another.

Though certainly the most hilarious, Pattinson is not the only person whose hands are drawing attention at the moment. His longtime girlfriend Suki Waterhouse recently fueled engagement rumors when she was spotted wearing a diamond ring in London. The couple is expecting their first child together.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the meantime, I'm perfectly comfortable obsessing over these decals.