Sarah Creal's The Adults Are Talking Lip Balms Take Luxury to a New Level
Four, new semi-sheer shades have just entered the collection.
Confession time: I’m a lip balm hoarder. A glance in my work bag normally reveals nine; if I dart my eyes over to my desk, I'll typically count another four. With so many to choose from, it’s extremely rare for me to drain a tinted lip balm dry. But then, Sarah Creal launched four brand new shades of The Adults Are Talking Solid Serum Lip Repairon Feb. 14.
Not to be dramatic, but it changed my lip game forever. From the packaging to the formula, it's hands-down the most luxurious lip balm I've had the pleasure of trying. The expanded shade range, which follows the product's initial launch last year, offers a semi-sheer finish. There's Intuition, a nude with a touch of shimmer; Energetic, a true pink; Thriving, a cool beige; and Vibrance, a rosy plum. With these new hues on the lineup, there's now a Sarah Creal lip treatment for every mood and occasion.
The brand dubs these tubes the "Goldilocks" of lip balms, and I couldn't agree more. The formula is packed with lip-loving ingredients—it has capuaçu butter and phospholipids to moisturize and keep your lips hydrated over time. Peptides also help to smooth, plump, and stimulate collagen so you can get a juicy pout—no injections required.
I'm already completely hooked on the formula, which is why The Adults Are Talking has become the most-used lip balm in my arsenal. It's buttery smooth and leaves my lips looking pillowy and soft. Plus, the hydrating effect lasts for hours after application.
While every shade has its moment, I'm most obsessed with Thriving. It's the ideal beige for my skin tone, and it takes my everyday makeup up a notch while fighting any dryness.
I could go on and on about my love for Sarah Creal's new tinted lip balms, but I'm not the only one on the Marie Claire team obsessed with the launch. MC's Senior Beauty Editor, Samantha Holender, says she's been wearing the shade Energetic on repeat and calls it her "perfect" neutral pink. "The formula is so rich and creamy; it forms a thick, protective barrier between my lips and the brutal NYC winds," she says. "My lips feel hydrated and touchable all day long, which as a chronic chapped lip sufferer, is a huge feat."
At $42, this tinted lip balm is on the pricey side, but once you feel its rich texture and see the pretty tints on your lips, you, too, will realize it's worth every penny.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
