Saweetie's Blingy Bow Manicure Has It All Going On

Saweetie is "doing rich sh-t." And that includes switching up her most recent luminescent chrome major manicure for an even sparklier option.

On Friday, January 26, the rapper shared a sneak-preview of her newest song, "Richtivities," to Instagram accompanied by a video of her nail art. In the clip, her Rolls-Royce hood ornament springs up as she shows off the mani—not that anyone could focus on the car with the amount of bedazzling these nails have going on.

At its most basic level, the look can be called a French manicure—but that's where the simplicity stops. Majorly long and molded into an extra-sharp stiletto shape, the nails feature an impressive smattering of rhinestones and pearls that shine all different colors under the light of Saweetie's camera. What's more, each also includes a not-exactly-tiny crystal bow. It's the only take on the ballet-inspired trend that I'd expect from the Grammy nominee.

The singer's nail artist, Temeka Jackson, referred to the look as a "GLAM RICH FRENCH SLAY FOR THE BOSS BADDIE" in her own Instagram post, noting that she used the gel polish shades "Dune" and "Marshmallow from The GelBottle Inc as well as a custom mix from Nail Labo USA featuring "004" and a no-wipe topcoat. The diamond bows were courtesy of LA-based Totally Nail Supplies.

"SHOULD WE DO A RICHTIVITIES NAILFIE CHALLENGE???????" commented Jackson on Saweetie's reel. "THE BOSS GIVING US HEAT WITH THIS VIDEO?????"

Based on how many fans were begging the rapper to release her new track, I'm sure a good number would be game for a "Richtivities"-inspired nail art challenge. But could they beat these, or the *two-thousand dollar* crystal set that Saweetie showed off just days earlier?

"Aspiringtivities," joked a commenter. It's the thought that counts.