Kate Beckinsale's Hairstylist Bought Bows in Bulk for the Golden Globes

While hair ribbons have been en vogue for a while, it's safe to say that Kate Beckinsale has put a perfect bow on the trend. Many of them, in fact! And they're all darling.

Walking the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes, the Serendipity actress showed off a bouncy ponytail that was completely covered in little black bows. Created by celebrity hairstylist Scott King—a true visionary who decided to buy the tiny accessories in bulk before the event—the look was reminiscent of Beckinsale's day-to-day 'do, with a campy red carpet twist to compliment her sparkly Atelier Zuhra gown and platform silver heels.

“My inspiration for Kate’s look was a more polished and softer look of her signature ponytail,” shared King in a press release. “Kate loves bows and she usually wears a very large one day to day. We wanted to elevate her everyday look so I added a bunch of tiny black bows on her ponytail to add more flair.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To get the look, which featured a majorly voluminous updo complete with some loose tendrils up front, King used a lineup of products from UNITE Hair and "a little teasing to add extra bounce to the ponytail."

"Kate has such full hair from UNITE's BOOSTA Volumizing System. I love the BOOSTA Volumizing Spray to prep and BOOSTA Finishing Spray to finish," he tells Marie Claire exclusively. "These products together add incredible volume and body."

Before anything else, he prepped Beckinsale's wet hair with 7SECONDS Detangler, BOOSTA Volumizing Spray, and a dime-size amount of SMOOTH&SHINE Styling Cream. The next steps? Blowing out her lush locks, curling and setting the hair for 20 minutes with a light mist of SESSION-MAX Spray, and brushing it all out. Then her blonde locks were styled into that major ponytail, with the aforementioned BOOSTA Finishing Spray applied for volume, hold, and a satin-shine finish.

A post shared by Scott King A photo posted by scottkinghair on

Once everything was secure, King sprayed another (more generous) coat of SESSION-MAX to really lock the ponytail in as Beckinsale presented the award for Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama. But...how did those bows stay put? And what happened if one was lost?

"I bought mini black bows in bulk online just in case," King added. "Bows are so on trend right now I just wanted to have a bunch ready to go. We secured each one with a Bobby pin."