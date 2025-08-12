When it comes to celebrities who I know will always serve a fun nail look no matter the occasion, Saweetie always tops the list. The rapper has done everything imaginable with her nails, from long, stiletto-shaped manicures with charms and crystals to 3D floral designs, and while each look somehow manages to outdo the next, her current look is probably the most muted I've ever seen from her.

Saweetie is currently on a press run to promote her new single "Boffum," and she paid a visit to the Apple Music studio in Los Angeles on Aug. 11. The rapper wore an oversized graphic T-shirt with an asymmetrical plaid skirt, red platform boots, and a black and white striped beret, but not even a chic outfit could stop me from immediately spotting her manicure, which featured an extra-long, square shape painted with a cobalt blue color. Her longtime nail tech, Tameka Jackson, customized the set by adding flower charms to her index, middle, and ring fingers.

Saweetie visiting the Apple Music headquarters in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Saweetie has really been into maximalist nail looks lately. Earlier this week, Jackson shared a gallery of nail looks that she worked on for the 32-year-old during her single rollout. One of them was a long, burgundy stiletto look, and another featured a white base with large rhinestones glued on top. A separate post shows her wearing long, red nail extensions with tiny dolls added to the tips.

Her deep blue look is just one of many good manicures that I'm sure will come with this new era of music. Read ahead for everything you'll need to recreate the look.