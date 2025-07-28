Jennifer Lopez Added a Designer Detail to Her Birthday Nails, Like a True Leo

When it comes to manicures, Jennifer Lopez usually opts for minimalist styles like soap nails, nude shades, rich girl nails and even all-over pastel colors. But lately, it seems like she's been feeling pretty extravagant—two weeks ago she wore a 3D manicure with red and gold details and charms on each nail—and I have a sneaking suspicion that the arrival of Leo season has a lot to do with that.

The "Up All Night" singer recently celebrated her 56th birthday, and to ring in the occasion, she wore a decked-out birthday manicure with an exciting designer detail. Per Lopez's longtime manicurist, Tom Bachik, she wore medium-length, coffin-shaped gel extensions that were painted a nude color. Bachik then added gold charms and custom nail art, which included a variation of the Gucci logo on each finger.

A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails (@tombachik) A photo posted by on

It seems like this might be the summer of designer manicures—or Gucci manicures, specifically. Earlier this month, singer SZA also wore a unique nail design that featured a French manicure with tan tips that integrated the drawing of the Gucci symbol. Her nail tech, who goes by Cookiee on Instagram, also drew the continent of Africa with red, black, and green stripes and a gold outline on two accent nails.

So far, these are the only two celebs we've seen incorporating the logo into their manicures lately, but since this summer's nail trends are set to be super vibrant and filled with extreme designs and charms, I wouldn't be surprised if I saw more people adding designer details to their nails in the coming months.

Read ahead to for tips on how to mimic both JLo and SZA's Gucci nail designs for the summer.

