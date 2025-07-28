Jennifer Lopez Added a Designer Detail to Her Birthday Nails, Like a True Leo

When it comes to manicures, Jennifer Lopez usually opts for minimalist styles like soap nails, nude shades, rich girl nails and even all-over pastel colors. But lately, it seems like she's been feeling pretty extravagant—two weeks ago she wore a 3D manicure with red and gold details and charms on each nail—and I have a sneaking suspicion that the arrival of Leo season has a lot to do with that.

The "Up All Night" singer recently celebrated her 56th birthday, and to ring in the occasion, she wore a decked-out birthday manicure with an exciting designer detail. Per Lopez's longtime manicurist, Tom Bachik, she wore medium-length, coffin-shaped gel extensions that were painted a nude color. Bachik then added gold charms and custom nail art, which included a variation of the Gucci logo on each finger.

It seems like this might be the summer of designer manicures—or Gucci manicures, specifically. Earlier this month, singer SZA also wore a unique nail design that featured a French manicure with tan tips that integrated the drawing of the Gucci symbol. Her nail tech, who goes by Cookiee on Instagram, also drew the continent of Africa with red, black, and green stripes and a gold outline on two accent nails.

So far, these are the only two celebs we've seen incorporating the logo into their manicures lately, but since this summer's nail trends are set to be super vibrant and filled with extreme designs and charms, I wouldn't be surprised if I saw more people adding designer details to their nails in the coming months.

Read ahead to for tips on how to mimic both JLo and SZA's Gucci nail designs for the summer.

nude nail polish
DND Gel
How Do U Neutral?

Start with a neutral base color like this one. It'll blend in with your natural nail color while giving you a shiny finish.

LED lamp for nails
Dashing Diva
Glaze Nail Care Mini LED Lamp

Cure your gel polish in 45 to 60 seconds with this LED lamp that's easy to use and small enough to bring with you anywhere.

Bare But Better Nude Nails - Fairest Nude
Kiss
Fairest Nude

If painting isn't your thing, you can always opt for a nude press-on.

gold nail charms
Lounsweer
Gold Nail Charms

Next, find some nail charms and attach one to each nail for a maximalist look.

nail glue
KISS
PowerFlex Maximum Speed Nail Glue

If you're adding charms, don't forget to find a maximum-strength glue that'll hold everything together for as long as possible.

