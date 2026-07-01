Serena Williams is back, baby. Even fair-weather tennis fans are eager to watch as the GOAT of women's tennis returns to the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London. On June 30, day two of the tournament, the 23-time Grand Slam winner stepped back onto center court to battle Australian Maya Joint in round one of Wimbledon, her adorable family in tow. And although the 44-year-old lost in straight sets, her diamond manicure most definitely reminded us all that Williams is still the queen of tennis.

It's been four long years since she set foot on the hallowed grass court, and I, for one, missed her impeccable match-day glam. Her nails were designed to look as if she had real-life diamonds placed on her nail beds, which were filed into a medium rounded shape. A metallic silver base supported the glittering gemstones, with a mix of clear stones and canary-yellow on her first four fingers and a hammered chrome texture on her thumbs.

Of course the rest of Serena's ensemble was perfectly coordinated as well. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It didn't take much zooming in to notice that William's gemstone nails had a bit of extra sparkle, courtesy of her diamond engagement ring. The massive oval cut stone glittered and shined just as much as her statement manicure, and honestly, if I wore a diamond that large, I wouldn't take it off for a single game of tennis either. Paired with her crisp tennis whites from Nike (Wimbledon has an all-white dress code), the focus could remain on her diamond nails for the entirety of the match.

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The perfect diamond pairing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although I would have loved to see Williams make it to the second round of the tournament—more chances for her to dazzle us with her beauty choices—at the end of the day, the champ proved she still has all of the star-power (and more) of her younger competitors. Here's hoping she'll continue to make some appearances at other tennis competitions this year—the US Open perhaps? Until then, I'll be adding a few Serena-inspired nail gems to my summer manicures all season-long.

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TOPICS Serena Williams