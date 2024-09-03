Hailey Bieber’s Fall Leaf Manicure Is Poised to Be the Next Huge Nail Trend

It took five different colors to create this seasonal shade.

hailey bieber manicure
(Image credit: Getty)
Samantha Holender
By
published
in News

Hailey Bieber’s summer 2024 manicures were some of my personal favorites. She kicked off early June with the butter yellow nail trend and wrapped it up with milky white nails trend and a classic French. Now that Labor Day has come and gone, the Rhode founder apparently isn’t wasting time before starting a fall leaf nail trend with rich, warm hues.

On Tuesday, September 3, Bieber announced via Instagram Stories that she is “ready for fall” by showing off her nature-inspired manicure—and new “mom” diamond ring. The elegant brown-orange shade, while clearly inspired by the changing colors of autumn leaves, sadly remains a mystery. “Can’t tell you the exact color because we mixed five different colors,” Bieber’s go-to nail artist Zola Ganzorigt shared via her Instagram account.

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola)

A photo posted by on

Even though you won’t be able to get the precise shade for yourself, this fall-nail-trend-in-waiting is incredibly easy to execute. The only rule is to play with different seasonal hues. Layering different opacities and finishes will create dimension on each nail, reminiscent of a tree changing colors.

While it usually takes three sightings to make a trend, Hailey Bieber's color choice is a safe bet for the season—not only because she's the starting point for several polish fads. (See: glazed nails.) “Colors like mauve, brown, olive green, and smoky gray remain popular nail shades each fall, as they beautifully complement the seasonal hues all around us,” CND founder Jan Arnold told Marie Claire while discussing fall 2024 nail trends. “These shades are rich, comforting, and stylish, offering a more interesting look when combined creatively.”

Arnold even recommends taking this Bieber-approved seasonal color trend a step further and putting a leaf motif on a handful of fingers. “You could experiment with modern camouflage in fall colors or add an edgy touch with graffiti patterns,” she adds.

Follow Hailey Bieber's fall leaf nail trend into September by shopping my favorite autumn nail polish shades below.

Glossy Nail Polish
Gucci Glossy Nail Polish

Opi Nail Lacquer, Cliffside Karaoke, Brown Nail Polish, Malibu 2021 Collection, 0.5 Fl Oz
Opi Nail Lacquer, Cliffside Karaoke, Brown Nail Polish, Malibu 2021 Collection, 0.5 Fl Oz

Essie Salon-Quality Nail Polish, Vegan, Odd Squad, Rich Brown, Odd Squad Collection, 0.46 Fl Oz
Essie Salon-Quality Nail Polish, Vegan, Odd Squad, Rich Brown, Odd Squad Collection, 0.46 Fl Oz

Topics
Hailey Bieber
Samantha Holender
Samantha Holender
Beauty Editor

Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸