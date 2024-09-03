Hailey Bieber’s Fall Leaf Manicure Is Poised to Be the Next Huge Nail Trend
It took five different colors to create this seasonal shade.
Hailey Bieber’s summer 2024 manicures were some of my personal favorites. She kicked off early June with the butter yellow nail trend and wrapped it up with milky white nails trend and a classic French. Now that Labor Day has come and gone, the Rhode founder apparently isn’t wasting time before starting a fall leaf nail trend with rich, warm hues.
On Tuesday, September 3, Bieber announced via Instagram Stories that she is “ready for fall” by showing off her nature-inspired manicure—and new “mom” diamond ring. The elegant brown-orange shade, while clearly inspired by the changing colors of autumn leaves, sadly remains a mystery. “Can’t tell you the exact color because we mixed five different colors,” Bieber’s go-to nail artist Zola Ganzorigt shared via her Instagram account.
A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola)
A photo posted by on
Even though you won’t be able to get the precise shade for yourself, this fall-nail-trend-in-waiting is incredibly easy to execute. The only rule is to play with different seasonal hues. Layering different opacities and finishes will create dimension on each nail, reminiscent of a tree changing colors.
While it usually takes three sightings to make a trend, Hailey Bieber's color choice is a safe bet for the season—not only because she's the starting point for several polish fads. (See: glazed nails.) “Colors like mauve, brown, olive green, and smoky gray remain popular nail shades each fall, as they beautifully complement the seasonal hues all around us,” CND founder Jan Arnold told Marie Claire while discussing fall 2024 nail trends. “These shades are rich, comforting, and stylish, offering a more interesting look when combined creatively.”
Arnold even recommends taking this Bieber-approved seasonal color trend a step further and putting a leaf motif on a handful of fingers. “You could experiment with modern camouflage in fall colors or add an edgy touch with graffiti patterns,” she adds.
Follow Hailey Bieber's fall leaf nail trend into September by shopping my favorite autumn nail polish shades below.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.
-
Diptyque's New Scents Redefine the Fantasy Fragrance Trend
They'll cast a spell on anyone who wears them.
By Gabrielle Ulubay Published
-
Hailey Bieber Flashes a Meaningful New Diamond Ring
She's honoring her baby boy with her signature style.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Princess Diana Had a "Very Naughty" Sense of Humor and Loved TV Show 'Dynasty'
"She always had plastic vomit or plastic dog poop in her bag to place on people’s seats."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Hailey Bieber’s Take on the French Manicure Trend Is Just as Classic as Her Baby Boy's Name
Justin Bieber personally requested chic nail art for the big day.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Justin Bieber Personally Requested Hailey Bieber’s Take on the Milky White Manicure Trend
He personally selected Mrs. Bieber's latest shade.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Hailey Bieber’s Baby Shower Take on the Butter Yellow Manicure Trend Will Make You Melt
The mom-to-be's polish looks good enough to eat.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Hailey Bieber's Farmers Market Nails Bring the Fresh Produce to Her Fingertips
Fresh produce, anyone?
By Gabrielle Ulubay Published
-
Hailey Bieber’s “Strawberry Shortcake” Makeup Routine Requires 12 Pretty and Pink Products
It's not short, but it's sweet.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter and Hailey Bieber Both Swear By the Same Glowy Tom Ford Bronzer
It's their key to looking sun-kissed.
By Gabrielle Ulubay Published
-
Rhode's First Blush Is Finally Here, and 'Marie Claire' Editors Tested All Six Shades First
We tried all six shades before anyone else.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Hailey Bieber Just Dropped Her Full "Peachy Beachy" Summer Makeup Routine
Be right back, buying everything.
By Samantha Holender Published