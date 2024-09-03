Hailey Bieber’s Fall Leaf Manicure Is Poised to Be the Next Huge Nail Trend

Hailey Bieber’s summer 2024 manicures were some of my personal favorites. She kicked off early June with the butter yellow nail trend and wrapped it up with milky white nails trend and a classic French. Now that Labor Day has come and gone, the Rhode founder apparently isn’t wasting time before starting a fall leaf nail trend with rich, warm hues.

On Tuesday, September 3, Bieber announced via Instagram Stories that she is “ready for fall” by showing off her nature-inspired manicure—and new “mom” diamond ring. The elegant brown-orange shade, while clearly inspired by the changing colors of autumn leaves, sadly remains a mystery. “Can’t tell you the exact color because we mixed five different colors,” Bieber’s go-to nail artist Zola Ganzorigt shared via her Instagram account.

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola) A photo posted by on

Even though you won’t be able to get the precise shade for yourself, this fall-nail-trend-in-waiting is incredibly easy to execute. The only rule is to play with different seasonal hues. Layering different opacities and finishes will create dimension on each nail, reminiscent of a tree changing colors.

While it usually takes three sightings to make a trend, Hailey Bieber's color choice is a safe bet for the season—not only because she's the starting point for several polish fads. (See: glazed nails.) “Colors like mauve, brown, olive green, and smoky gray remain popular nail shades each fall, as they beautifully complement the seasonal hues all around us,” CND founder Jan Arnold told Marie Claire while discussing fall 2024 nail trends. “These shades are rich, comforting, and stylish, offering a more interesting look when combined creatively.”

Arnold even recommends taking this Bieber-approved seasonal color trend a step further and putting a leaf motif on a handful of fingers. “You could experiment with modern camouflage in fall colors or add an edgy touch with graffiti patterns,” she adds.

Follow Hailey Bieber's fall leaf nail trend into September by shopping my favorite autumn nail polish shades below.

Essie Salon-Quality Nail Polish, Vegan, Odd Squad, Rich Brown, Odd Squad Collection, 0.46 Fl Oz $7.71 at Amazon