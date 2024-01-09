Megan Thee Stallion Went Full 'Mean Girl' With Her Latest Manicure

In 2022, Megan Thee Stallion released a song called "Not Nice." Throughout the track, she raps about how she's done with polite social behavior—actually, she's ready to be mean. Less than two years later, she has a track in the new Mean Girls movie and is walking the red carpet at its premiere. So, let this be a lesson in manifestation...and the importance of knowing you're, as she says, "that bitch."
While attending the new film's New York City premiere on Monday, January 8, the Houston native showed off a brand new manicure that once again spelled out her position on kindness (and the name of the movie, almost) loud and clear. On her right hand, the nails spelled out M-E-A-N in the same font as the movie's infamous burn book. The left read G-I-R-L in a separate script. Both thumbs featured a red kiss mark.
Created by her favorite nail artist, Coca Michelle, Megan's long, lipstick-shaped nails featured a holographic chrome base, with the sparkling letters and kisses made out of crushed Swarovski crystals in a pink, black, white, and glitter color scheme.
Always one to rock a major manicure, the rest of her look didn't disappoint, either. In true Regina George fashion, the "Savage" artist went back to bleach blonde hair for the event. Wearing a holographic lavender gown and matching silvery-purple eye makeup, she walked the red (pink) carpet with the film's actual Regina and her collaborator on the track "Not My Fault," Renée Rapp, also pausing to pose with Lindsay Lohan.
Glen Coco who? You go Coca Michelle—and Meg, of course.
Sophia Vilensky is a freelance beauty writer at Marie Claire, where she writes about the latest and greatest skincare launches, hair colors, and Cardi B manicures. Her work can also be found at Byrdie, Bravo, and Us Weekly. You can find her on Instagram @sophiavilensky.
