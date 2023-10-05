Selena Gomez' Manicure on the Cover of 'Fast Company' Is All Business

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Selena Gomez is a beauty queen—not just because she somehow always looks totally flawless, but also because she's at the helm of a beauty empire.

The incredible success of Gomez' line Rare Beauty landed her on the prestigious cover of Fast Company for their latest issue, and her whole beauty look was totally fab.

The star's hair was styled in a sleek low pony with a middle parting. Makeup-wise, her brows were fluffed up, and she wore lash extensions and cat eye liner, plus a glossy raspberry red lip.

But one aspect of her glam look for the cover might have escaped your attention: her ever so slightly shimmery neutral mani.

Gomez' manicure came courtesy of celeb nail artist Tom Bachik, who also works with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Hailee Steinfeld, and Charlize Theron.

For Gomez' cover-worthy look, Bachik used what he called a "gorgeous, glossy nude" to create "lip gloss nails," and it's super easy to recreate, whether at home with a LED lamp or by bringing your own nail color to your local salon.

Bachik explains that he used the "perfect manicure as our foundation" and "added a bit of length to glam up our look and shaped her nails into a tapered square."

To achieve the look, the pro started with The PLA Base Coat, then applied two coats of PLA’s Fashionably Light, then sealed it with a "generous coat" of The PLA Non Wipe Top Coat. He then used a mix of oil and crème to rehydrate the star's cuticles and hands, ready for her close-up.

As a bonus, PLA's products are non-toxic and free of 10 chemicals often found in gel nail products, making them safer for regular use. Love that like a love song!