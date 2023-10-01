Selena Gomez Sums Up Her Paris Fashion Week Experience in Just Three Words

Selena Gomez—as well as a handful of other celebrities and fashion elite—took to Paris this week for the city’s eponymous Fashion Week, and Gomez is giving us a glimpse of the week through her eyes. She kicked off her time in Paris with a seductive pantsless look, and we appreciated not just her outfit, but her icy blue eye makeup, too. Gomez also brought leopard print into the conversation while in Paris, and spent time with one of her BFFs, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

In one selfie, the two made matching kiss faces as Peltz Beckham threw up the peace sign. “My angel bestie sister wife,” Peltz Beckham commented on Gomez’s post.

Selena Gomez at Paris Fashion Week

Per People, Gomez and Peltz Beckham started posting about their friendship towards the end of last year, and “since then, they have cultivated a close connection, hanging out often, traveling the world, and celebrating holidays and important milestones together,” the outlet reports.

“I think we speak the same love language where it’s, like, we never really go out in L.A., we are with our six dogs now, we’re always working or with the dogs,” Peltz Beckham said. “And when we’re hanging out, it’s always like sleeping over with Gracie and Brooklyn’s cooking, we’re watching a movie—and that’s the best.” She continued “The best moments are when you don’t have to do anything. You can just be with the people you love, and it makes me so happy, but I’m also such a homebody.”

selena gomez wearing blue eyeshadow

Selena Gomez selfies

Selena Gomez selfies

Selena Gomez selfies

Well, the friends may not have been homebodies in Paris, but nonetheless, as Gomez captioned her photos on Instagram, “Paris was fun,” she said, simply.

