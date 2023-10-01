Selena Gomez Sums Up Her Paris Fashion Week Experience in Just Three Words

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Selena Gomez—as well as a handful of other celebrities and fashion elite—took to Paris this week for the city’s eponymous Fashion Week, and Gomez is giving us a glimpse of the week through her eyes. She kicked off her time in Paris with a seductive pantsless look, and we appreciated not just her outfit, but her icy blue eye makeup, too. Gomez also brought leopard print into the conversation while in Paris, and spent time with one of her BFFs, Nicola Peltz Beckham.
In one selfie, the two made matching kiss faces as Peltz Beckham threw up the peace sign. “My angel bestie sister wife,” Peltz Beckham commented on Gomez’s post.
Per People, Gomez and Peltz Beckham started posting about their friendship towards the end of last year, and “since then, they have cultivated a close connection, hanging out often, traveling the world, and celebrating holidays and important milestones together,” the outlet reports.
“I think we speak the same love language where it’s, like, we never really go out in L.A., we are with our six dogs now, we’re always working or with the dogs,” Peltz Beckham said. “And when we’re hanging out, it’s always like sleeping over with Gracie and Brooklyn’s cooking, we’re watching a movie—and that’s the best.” She continued “The best moments are when you don’t have to do anything. You can just be with the people you love, and it makes me so happy, but I’m also such a homebody.”
Well, the friends may not have been homebodies in Paris, but nonetheless, as Gomez captioned her photos on Instagram, “Paris was fun,” she said, simply.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
