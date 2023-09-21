Selena Gomez’s Fresh-Faced Selfie Radiates Self-Love

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Listen, I know Selena Gomez isn’t actually a wizard. But there’s something about her ability to stun no matter what she’s doing or how she’s feeling that suggests her magical powers may not be a complete Disney Channel fabrication.

A few days ago, the “Single Soon” singer made headlines when she posted a makeup-free selfie with BFF Taylor Swift . They let their natural hair and skin textures do their thing—and fans were honored to be treated to the fresh-faced, beachside snap. But little did we know, the Rare Beauty owner had much more in store .

In a captionless selfie apparently uploaded straight from her couch, Gomez proved once again on Tuesday that she can do no wrong when it comes to beauty. In true superstar fashion (this is what it means to be the most-followed woman on Instagram, after all), the wordless message extended some wisdom to each of her 429 million and counting followers: It’s more than okay to just be ourselves.

In the snap, Gomez’s dark curls frame her face, a little bit of frizz creating an au natural halo. With her eyes staring straight into the camera—you can see the screen’s light!—and a slight pout on her product-less face, she looks more than naturally gorgeous. Embracing makeup-free skin is a trend I can truly get behind.

Naturally, the Only Murders in the Building actress’s post was met with rave reviews from fans and fellow celebrities. “Love this,” commented Michelle Pfeiffer ( a natural beauty icon in her own right ). Sarah Paulson echoed the Scarface star’s sentiment with a simple “beauty.”

And, because Gomez never stops giving, she also offered a second pared-down snap (this one was giving no-makeup makeup) in her Instagram story… followed by a ravishing, full-glam look complete with a pink corset top, pink lips, and diamond jewelry.

Selena, I’ll say it for all of us: Thank you for the bare-faced inspiration.