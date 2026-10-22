As I’ve gotten older, I’ve started caring—deeply—about several niche things. I can’t sleep unless I vacuum before bed. (And I care a lot about my vacuum.) My socks must always match. (College me wouldn’t understand.) And if I don’t get enough vegetables in a day, it might just keep me up at night. But the true sign of adulthood, for me, has been an infatuation with chic body care and hand soap. Alas, here I am. And it only feels appropriate to give a little love to one of my all-time favorite brands: evolvetogether.
The brand launched in 2020, during the height of COVID, with disposable face masks in an effort to ease the shortage. Fast forward, and the personal care company expanded into everything from body wash to hand sanitizer. The ethos, however, always remained the same: “No matter who we are or where we come from, we’re connected through our shared humanity and the simple moments of caring for ourselves and one another. With evolvetogether, we wanted to honor those moments through exceptional formulas, fine fragrance, and thoughtful design,” founder Cynthia Sakai tells me. “Creating everyday essentials that feel just as meaningful to use as they do to give. Our vision has always been to build a brand that people trust, love, and share with others for generations to come.”
If you’re new to the brand, I’ve taken it upon myself to round up the best products they have to offer. And just a little PSA: Evolvetogether was kind enough to give Marie Claire’s newsletter subscribers a discount code, so make sure you sign up for Face Forward and Self Checkout before scooping up your goodies.
I’m not quite sure how we got here, but we are in the throes of gifting season, and my list of things to buy is 1000 bullet points long. I originally discovered this hand wash and hand lotion duo during a trip to Wildflower Farms, a resort in upstate New York, because, well, of course they have chic hand care. The short of the long: I’ve been hooked ever since. This duo has permanent residence by my kitchen sink, and my guests are always commenting on how delicious it smells and how luxe it feels. It’s my number one holiday gifting go-to for that very reason. It’s always a hit. No gift receipt is ever needed.
Review: “I’ve tried so many natural deodorants and kind of committed to being a little stinky forever in the name of health, but this works better than any I’ve tried! Also smells delicious! Curious to see how long it lasts because it’s a bit pricier than I’d like but highly recommend!” — Evolvetogether
Best Evolvetogether Deodorant
evolvetogether
Deodorant Discovery Set
I know so many people (including myself) who have been hyper-skeptical of natural, aluminum-free deodorant. I get it: you don’t want to smell. This set is my number one recommendation for skeptics. The scents are incredibly elegant—they smell like fine fragrance, which is a huge defining factor for this body care brand—and it actually disguises the smell of BO. Would I use this when it’s 100 degrees in the summer? Probably not, but they’re 10 out of 10 for a winter deo.
Review: “It's my absolute favorite scent in this line. The soap, deodorant and hand cream smell so good. The lotion's scent is really light in scent though which is a little disappointing. But I love the evolve together products.” — Evolvetogether
Best Evolvetogether Body Cleanser
evolvetogether
Provence - Nutrient-Rich Body Cleanser
I am what you would call a Body Wash Snob. A regular schmegular cleanser just isn’t going to cut it. I expect a perfect foam. A hydrating finish. And a fragrance that smells akin to something I would expect from a luxe fragrance brand. This baby fits the bill. I’m partial to the Monoco scent, which is a rose, oud, patchouli, and mandarin blend that makes me feel all warm and cozy on the inside.
Review: “I am loving the body cleanser. It is creamy and it feels very moisturizing. The Monaco scent is lovely, and I layer it with the Monaco body cream. The only issue I have is that the pump will not release to its full height, so it is difficult to put the cleanser on my loofah.” — Evolvetogether
Best Evolvetogether Bar Soap
evolvetogether
Havana - Exfoliating Bar Soap
Bar soap is back, baby. I am super dry in the winter, so I try to use this gentle exfoliating soap once every two showers. I particularly like to use it on my heels, which get pretty rough and cracked this time of year. Despite being an exfoliant (this is powered by coconut shells), it leaves my skin incredibly soft and hydrated thanks to shea butter, mururu butter, and olive oil.
Review: “Great exfoliating soap that lathers well and has nice subtle scent. It is not harsh on the skin, so don’t expect a rough exfoliation. It seems good for total body use ( excluding face) and even daily use.” — Evolvetogether
Best Evolvetogether Lip Balm
evolvetogether
Provence - Hydrating Lip Balm
To know me is to know that I take lip balm more seriously than any human should. I am a collector who just so happens to hate having chapped lips. This is my go-to right before I apply my lipstick. It’s not too shiny or goopy, but still smooths over cracks and creates a solid barrier between my lip and any drying ingredients or harsh winds. I’m partial to the lavender chamomile scent—it’s soft, calming, and frankly tastes delicious. (Although, if it has to be said, don’t actually eat your lip balm.)
Review: “I love this lip balm! It feels incredibly smooth and hydrating without being heavy or sticky, and it leaves my lips feeling soft for hours. The Provence scent is subtle and elevated, and I love the simple packaging—it’s one of those everyday essentials that feels a little luxurious. I’ve been keeping it with me everywhere and will definitely repurchase.” — Evolvetogether
Best Evolvetogether Hand Sanitizer
evolvetogether
Malibu - Hand Sanitizer Starter Set
Since the brand’s origin story goes back to COVID, it’s not a big surprise that their hand sanitizers are some of their best sellers. It’s easy to see why: they’re super aesthetic (how cute is this spray bottle?) and are formulated with hydrating ingredients like glycerin and aloe vera, which is very appreciated when you’re trying to de-germ without feeling dry and riddled with eczema flares.
Review: “I was looking for a hand sanitizer that’s small, matches my aesthetic, and smells good ! This one definitely has all of that while also using clean ingredients which is such a plus ! Love how it comes with refills as well !” — Evolvetogether
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Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.