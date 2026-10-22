Evolvetogether Is the Best-Smelling Body Care Brand—I Said What I Said

And they're offering a special discount to MC readers.

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(Image credit: Evolvetogether)
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As I’ve gotten older, I’ve started caring—deeply—about several niche things. I can’t sleep unless I vacuum before bed. (And I care a lot about my vacuum.) My socks must always match. (College me wouldn’t understand.) And if I don’t get enough vegetables in a day, it might just keep me up at night. But the true sign of adulthood, for me, has been an infatuation with chic body care and hand soap. Alas, here I am. And it only feels appropriate to give a little love to one of my all-time favorite brands: evolvetogether.

The brand launched in 2020, during the height of COVID, with disposable face masks in an effort to ease the shortage. Fast forward, and the personal care company expanded into everything from body wash to hand sanitizer. The ethos, however, always remained the same: “No matter who we are or where we come from, we’re connected through our shared humanity and the simple moments of caring for ourselves and one another. With evolvetogether, we wanted to honor those moments through exceptional formulas, fine fragrance, and thoughtful design,” founder Cynthia Sakai tells me. “Creating everyday essentials that feel just as meaningful to use as they do to give. Our vision has always been to build a brand that people trust, love, and share with others for generations to come.”

If you’re new to the brand, I’ve taken it upon myself to round up the best products they have to offer. And just a little PSA: Evolvetogether was kind enough to give Marie Claire’s newsletter subscribers a discount code, so make sure you sign up for Face Forward and Self Checkout before scooping up your goodies.

The Best Evolvetogether Body Care Products

Best Evolvetogether Holiday Gift

Best Evolvetogether Deodorant

Best Evolvetogether Body Cleanser

Best Evolvetogether Bar Soap

Best Evolvetogether Lip Balm

Best Evolvetogether Hand Sanitizer

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Samantha Holender
Samantha Holender
Senior Beauty Editor

Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.