Just about every step of my beauty routine has been influenced by K-beauty. I'm religiously devoted to Korean skincare and keep a healthy supply of moisturizers, serums, sunscreens, and masks on hand. My hair care routine and makeup bag have seen a recent influx of K-beauty brands, too. It was only a matter of time before Korean scents made a mark on my fragrance wardrobe.

I recently checked out Korean fragrance brand Nonfiction at its first U.S. store in New York City's Lower East Side. Though founded in 2019, this was my first introduction to the K-beauty brand, but one look at the chic interior and products (and one whiff of the store's incredible scent) made it clear I had found my next fragrance obsession.

Inside Nonfiction store in the Lower East Side of New York City. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

As I sniffed my way through the brand's lineup of aesthetically pleasing bottles, I could tell each blend was made with intention. These scents aren't designed to be bold and complex—rather, they feel like an approachable, yet elevated way to wear fragrance. Whether it's the rich-smelling woody blend, Santal Cream, or the spring-ready floral fragrance, The Rose, Nonfiction's perfumes are the beauty equivalent of fashion's quiet-luxury aesthetic. The opulent scents extend far beyond perfumes, too. The brand's collection of body care, hair care, and home fragrance is enough to upgrade all of my rituals.

I got to testing Nonfiction, and plenty of its products are now mainstays of my olfactory personality. Ahead, I'm diving into all of Nonfiction's worthwhile fragrances and products. Trust me, once you sniff these minimalist-coded scents for yourself, you'll understand why they've taken over my vanity.

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