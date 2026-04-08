Nonfiction Is the Incredibly Chic K-Beauty Brand Coming for Your Fragrance Wardrobe
Minimalist perfume lovers, meet your new obsession.
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Just about every step of my beauty routine has been influenced by K-beauty. I'm religiously devoted to Korean skincare and keep a healthy supply of moisturizers, serums, sunscreens, and masks on hand. My hair care routine and makeup bag have seen a recent influx of K-beauty brands, too. It was only a matter of time before Korean scents made a mark on my fragrance wardrobe.
I recently checked out Korean fragrance brand Nonfiction at its first U.S. store in New York City's Lower East Side. Though founded in 2019, this was my first introduction to the K-beauty brand, but one look at the chic interior and products (and one whiff of the store's incredible scent) made it clear I had found my next fragrance obsession.
As I sniffed my way through the brand's lineup of aesthetically pleasing bottles, I could tell each blend was made with intention. These scents aren't designed to be bold and complex—rather, they feel like an approachable, yet elevated way to wear fragrance. Whether it's the rich-smelling woody blend, Santal Cream, or the spring-ready floral fragrance, The Rose, Nonfiction's perfumes are the beauty equivalent of fashion's quiet-luxury aesthetic. The opulent scents extend far beyond perfumes, too. The brand's collection of body care, hair care, and home fragrance is enough to upgrade all of my rituals.
I got to testing Nonfiction, and plenty of its products are now mainstays of my olfactory personality. Ahead, I'm diving into all of Nonfiction's worthwhile fragrances and products. Trust me, once you sniff these minimalist-coded scents for yourself, you'll understand why they've taken over my vanity.
I was in the midst of an incredibly busy day when I caught my first whiff of this sandalwood fragrance, and it instantly put me at ease. It opens with a subtle spiciness from cardamom and ginger, which gives way to a warm, gentle mix of sandalwood and vetiver. I've been wearing this to bed non-stop as its grounding nature calms my busy mind. It's a unisex scent I would love to smell on a partner, too.
This is the kind of fragrance that makes you take a deep sigh of contentment. It's as comforting as can be, opening with a light blend of fig and white tea, which comes off as wonderfully green and aquatic. A musky, skin scent finish adds to the cozy factor, but it never loses its freshness. I'll be reaching for this scent non-stop come hot weather.
The rose perfumes of today are nothing like the powdery blends my grandma wore, and this pick further proves that point. This scent evokes the image of an unpicked rose covered in dew and surrounded by fresh greenery. Orris adds a subtle hint of earthiness that pairs beautifully with the rose absolute heart, while a warm musk unfurls with wear. This will no doubt be an easy reach during the springtime.
This is the scent the coolest girl you know wears (and tries to gatekeep). It's a floral blend that is definitely rose-forward, but imagine more of a dirty, wild rose mixed with warm, heady guaiacwood. The contrast between the floral and woody notes is both feminine and alluring, so this fragrance is a perfect match for date night.
This ylang-ylang scent is happiness in a bottle. Yellow flower teamed with tuberose creates a deliciously creamy floral fragrance. It has a freshness that makes me feel cleaner, and a warmth like sunshine. A woody base smoothens the entire blend out—I can't help but smile every time I spray it.
I never knew how much I needed a mint fragrance until now. Inspired by childhood memories of running through open fields, this scent weaves together crisp mint and fresh basil for a blend that's about as green as it gets. Its bright green blend is sure to rake in the compliments.
If you're a fan of warm, summery scents, I'm willing to bet you'll fall head over heels for this floral fragrance. Neroli and orange blossom are the stars of the show, so expect a clean, slightly soapy finish. It's the perfect blend for warm weather days or if you're in the mood for something deliciously uncomplicated.
This mist was the upgrade my hair routine was begging for. A few sprays are all I need to give my hair a light and fresh rose scent. It instantly boosts shine and leaves my hair feeling silky soft, so it's been my go-to to refresh day-three hair.
I always apply a body lotion at bedtime, and after I sniffed Santal Cream for the first time, I knew I had to have it in a lotion, too. Wearing this calming scent is a sure way to wind down for the night; plus it sinks into skin quickly, so I don't feel any lingering greasiness.
Everyone deserves the luxurious self-care moment of applying this hand cream. Its ultra-rich formula made with shea butter, vitamin E, and vegetable oil feels like a dream on dry, rough hands. The soothing and nourishing effect lasts all day long, too, and you can't go wrong with any of the brand's scents (but I'm partial to Gaiac Flower).
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Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.