Nonfiction Is the Incredibly Chic K-Beauty Brand Coming for Your Fragrance Wardrobe

Minimalist perfume lovers, meet your new obsession.

Brooke Knappenberger's avatar
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collage of nonfiction new york store with perfume bottles and candles
(Image credit: Nonfiction)

Just about every step of my beauty routine has been influenced by K-beauty. I'm religiously devoted to Korean skincare and keep a healthy supply of moisturizers, serums, sunscreens, and masks on hand. My hair care routine and makeup bag have seen a recent influx of K-beauty brands, too. It was only a matter of time before Korean scents made a mark on my fragrance wardrobe.

I recently checked out Korean fragrance brand Nonfiction at its first U.S. store in New York City's Lower East Side. Though founded in 2019, this was my first introduction to the K-beauty brand, but one look at the chic interior and products (and one whiff of the store's incredible scent) made it clear I had found my next fragrance obsession.

inside nonfiction store in lower east side new york city, with white walls and a wooden table

Inside Nonfiction store in the Lower East Side of New York City.

(Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

As I sniffed my way through the brand's lineup of aesthetically pleasing bottles, I could tell each blend was made with intention. These scents aren't designed to be bold and complex—rather, they feel like an approachable, yet elevated way to wear fragrance. Whether it's the rich-smelling woody blend, Santal Cream, or the spring-ready floral fragrance, The Rose, Nonfiction's perfumes are the beauty equivalent of fashion's quiet-luxury aesthetic. The opulent scents extend far beyond perfumes, too. The brand's collection of body care, hair care, and home fragrance is enough to upgrade all of my rituals.

I got to testing Nonfiction, and plenty of its products are now mainstays of my olfactory personality. Ahead, I'm diving into all of Nonfiction's worthwhile fragrances and products. Trust me, once you sniff these minimalist-coded scents for yourself, you'll understand why they've taken over my vanity.

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Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.