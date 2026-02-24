Patchouli Fragrances Are the Key to Any Long-Lasting Perfume Layering Combination
The queen of versatility.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
While I consider myself a true lover of fragrance, there are a few notes that really intimidate me. Patchouli is one of them. Not only does it get a bad rep (I’ve seen some folks liken the note to body odor), but it also feels like it falls a little more on the masculine side of the fragrance spectrum. It’s a note that has felt like a complete toss-up in the past and for good reason.
“Patchouli originates from the mint family,” Andrea Maack, perfumer and founder of the eponymous fragrance line, tells me. “It’s usually used as a 'fixative' in perfume, which means it holds the notes together.” Fixatives slow the evaporation of more powerful notes (like citrus or light florals), helping a fragrance last longer.
All of this being said, if there’s anything that I’ve learned about the world of perfumery, it’s that you should never write off a note in its entirety. I’ve been doing the heavy lifting for you and have been sniffing, spritzing, and wearing as many patchouli fragrances as I can get my hands on. The list below is the result of my research, and if I can toot my own horn for a second, I’ve found some of the most crowd-pleasing patchouli perfumes on the market.
Whether you’re a true lover of the note, are indecisive, or have completely written it off, keep reading for the patchouli perfumes that could convince even the harshest skeptic to give the ingredient a try.
The Best Patchouli Fragrances
- Best Patchouli Fragrance Overall: Le Labo Violette 30 Eau de Parfum
- Best Luxury Patchouli Fragrance: Krigler Lovely Patchouli 55 Eau de Parfum
- Best Floral Patchouli Fragrance: Matiere Premiere Radical Rose
- Best Unisex Patchouli Fragrance: Dolce & Gabbana Velvet Zafferano Eau de Parfum
- Best Designer Patchouli Fragrance: Dries Van Noten Rock the Myrrh Eau de Parfum
For anyone who’s still a little hesitant about Patchouli, I implore you to pick up a bottle of Le Labo’s Violette 30. Aldehydes are one of the first notes in this formula, and the first sniff of this scent will give you more of a soapy, slightly floral vibe. Wait until the dry down, and you’ll start to see the patchouli note peeking through, though it is paired with others like saffron, amber, and incense. The effect is akin to the brand’s famous Santal 33, except a little more wearable for everyday.
Fragrance Family: Fresh florals
Key Notes: Violette; Aldehydes; Saffron; Amber
Size: 1.7 fl oz
What I Love: Easy to wear every day; Unisex; Leans more soapy and clean
What I Don’t: Sillage isn’t the strongest
Review for MC: "The reason I love this perfume so much is that it is a perfect, patchouli-inclusive, signature scent. The formula itself is light and airy, something you don’t often see associated with a patchouli note. Still, as it dries down, you start to see that slight headiness that is more readily associated with woody and spicy notes, but in a more refined and elegant composition. It’s inoffensive and approachable, yet still unique enough to catch someone’s attention—the perfect patchouli for newer and more seasoned noses alike." — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer
Krigler’s Lovely Patchouli 55 is for the true patchouli connoisseurs. The note is flanked by others like amber and red fruits, but the best part? The brand has a storied history, has been around since the 1860s, and was beloved by many American figureheads. The most famous of them all is Jackie Kennedy, who is said to have been a fan of this very scent.
Fragrance Family: Wood
Key Notes: Amber; Musk; Patchouli; Red Fruits; Vanilla
Size: 1.7 fl oz
What I Love: Slightly sweet scent; Storied fragrance house; Luxury niche scent
What I Don’t: Most expensive option on this list
Review for MC: “Krigler’s Lovely Patchouli 55 was Jackie Kennedy’s favorite perfume, and it’s not hard to see why. The woody note is surrounded by others like amber, musk, and vanilla, all of which offer fantastic depth to the fragrance. Not to mention, this formula is completely beast mode, two to three sprays is really all you need for all-day lasting power.” — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer
While I’m not the biggest lover of floral fragrances in the world, let me be clear: none of my gripes about the olfactive family apply to Matiere Premiere’s Radical Rose Extrait. Rose centifolia absolute is the start of the show, and it balances beautifully with the patchouli note, which comprises the entire base of the scent. The result is a sweet, full-bodied scent that is the epitome of sensual. It’s the perfect maneater scent for when you want all eyes on you.
Fragrance Family: Floral
Key Notes: Chili pepper berries; Saffron; Rose centifolia absolute
Size: 1.7 fl oz
What I Love: Extrait formula, so this perfume has extra strong projection; Niche brand, so there’s a higher chance of no one else smelling like you
What I Don’t: The combination can pull a little fruity (lychee) versus floral for me, but I don’t think that’s something most people will pick up on
Review for MC: “Matiere Premiere’s Radical Rose feels like a double whammy—it’s fantastic for people who love florals just as much as they love a good patchouli note. If either of these categories typically intimidates you, give this a smell in person anyway; you might find yourself becoming extremely obsessed with this formula as I did.” — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer
There are a few unisex perfumes in my collection that my husband and I fight about consistently, and Velvet Zaffarino is one of them. It opens with one of my favorite notes of all time, Saffron, before a smoky tobacco leaf carries us down to a woody patchouli, vanilla, and amber base. It is the perfect unisex scent, especially if you like boozy, syrupy fragrances.
Fragrance Family: Spicy
Key Notes: Saffron; Tobacco Leaf; Patchouli
Size: 3.3 fl oz
What I Love: Unisex; Saffron heavy
What I Don’t: Some may find it to be a bit medicinal
Review for MC: “Velvet Zaffarino is one of my favorite perfumes from Dolce and Gabbana. Unfortunately, this also rings true for my husband. Whenever I win our arguments about who gets to wear this scent out for the night, I get to be enveloped in a slightly syrupy, tobacco-like scent that feels next-level decadent and screams boss-bitch energy. It’s a vibe that you won’t truly understand until you wear this one for yourself.” — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer
Created by perfumer Amelie Jacquin, Rock the Myrrh is inspired by a Parisian boutique, and one sniff of this concoction will easily transport you to the city of love. It’s one of the more approachable patchouli perfumes in my collection; you’ll find notes like pink pepper, myrrh, and suede in this intoxicating (and unisex) formula. The combination creates a perfume that is spicy, woody, and super sexy.
Fragrance Family: Aromatic
Key Spice Notes: Myrrh; Cypress; Benzoin; Pink pepper
Size: 3.4 fl oz.
What I Love: Great for year-round wear; Spicy facets are phenomenal
What I Don’t: Very delicate bottle, be careful if traveling with it
Review for MC: "The day that I have to repurchase this perfume is the day that I will cry a river of tears. Yes, Rock the Myhrr costs a pretty penny, but I’m simply unwilling to be without it at this point. The notes are approachable, the scent lasts for hours on the skin (around six total, I’ve noticed), and the bottle literally feels like a work of art. No patchouli fragrance collection is complete without this perfume.” — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer
A citrus and patchouli combination isn’t something I thought I would ever like, but Victoria Beckham has a way of accomplishing the impossible. Portofino ‘97 is a love letter to her and husband, David Beckham’s early days of dating, and the scent feels just as bright, innocent, and nostalgic as you’d think. Notes like incense, musk, and of course, patchouli, give the concoction an alluring edge, making it as flirty as it is cocooning, the perfect expression of young love.
Fragrance Family: Citrus
Key Notes: Bergamot; Black Pepper; Musk
Size: 1.7 fl oz
What I Love: Fresh top notes; Stunning packaging
What I Don’t: Some may find it a bit too strong
Customer Review: “Portofino ‘97 is amazing! It was love at first sniff! It wasn’t a blind buy, but I’m so happy to finally have a bottle. I’ll have to keep this in my collection.” — Blue Mercury
We all know and love YSL’s Babycat, but allow me to introduce Tuxedo from the same Le Vestiaire des Parfums line. There is a gorgeous combination of florals like violet leaf and lily of the valley, which are paired beautifully with ambergris, vanilla, and more. It’s an intoxicating combination that is just as good (dare I say, better?) than the aforementioned viral option.
Fragrance Family: Woody
Key Notes: Violet leaf; Lily of the valley; Bergamot
Size: 4.2 fl oz
What I Love: Vanilla forward; Perfect composition
What I Don’t: Can be hard to find in person, so may have to blind buy
Customer Review: “Tuxedo is a rich, luxurious, and elegant masterpiece. Perfect for a night out and anywhere where you want to be noticed.” — Nordstrom
What Does Patchouli Smell Like?
Remember when I said patchouli can be a little polarizing? For some people, the very first time they may have smelled the note, it may have come off a little sour. “Some individuals wear patchouli oil as a fragrance on its own,” Raymond Matts, perfumer and founder of RM61 Designs Inc., tells me. “Patchouli has an association with hippies in the 70’s. Many people would bring home the oil from their travels (alongside incense) as a reminder of their spiritual awakenings. Patchouli was also known to mask the odor of marijuana.” Hippie culture also saw the intentional rise of communal living, so patchouli was used to mask body odor that came with this lifestyle.
As you’ve likely gleaned from its background, patchouli can be strong. But that’s exactly why so many people like and use it. “The odor of patchouli smells very much like dry leaves,” Matts says. “It is dry with a dank-like odor similar to a wet basement or musty attic. Some refer to it as earthy, and associate the scent with dried leaves on a forest floor.”
What to Look for in a Patchouli Fragrance?
Both Maack and Matts agree that Patchouli is a rather strong note. The key to making it work? Balance.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
“Rose is always a good note to pair with patchouli,” Maack says. “It’s a classic in more cool, gothic compositions, like our eau de parfum, Magma.” Matts agrees, stating that the combination is a classic in Europe. “Patchouli, when combined with oakmoss, defines the classic Chypre family of fragrances,” he says. “This background is combined with bergamot, rose, labdanum, and geranium. It creates a sophisticated, elegant fragrance composition.”
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
Meet the Experts
Andrea Maack is a visual artist and the founder of Andrea Maack Fragrances, a luxury niche perfume house based in Iceland. Andrea works across many disciplines including painting, installation, photography and sculpture. Her work operates in the gap between conceptual art, commercialism and wearable art. Andrea creates scents that are unique and memorable, working with the top perfumers in Paris, inspired by the unique surroundings of Iceland.
Over three decades, Raymond Matts, Founder of RM61 Designs Inc., has experienced and learned the many facets of the fragrance industry. Mr. Matts has held a range of positions cover- ing all segments of the business, earning a truly global and prestigious background throughout his career.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.