While I consider myself a true lover of fragrance, there are a few notes that really intimidate me. Patchouli is one of them. Not only does it get a bad rep (I’ve seen some folks liken the note to body odor), but it also feels like it falls a little more on the masculine side of the fragrance spectrum. It’s a note that has felt like a complete toss-up in the past and for good reason. ​

“Patchouli originates from the mint family,” Andrea Maack, perfumer and founder of the eponymous fragrance line, tells me. “It’s usually used as a 'fixative' in perfume, which means it holds the notes together.” Fixatives slow the evaporation of more powerful notes (like citrus or light florals), helping a fragrance last longer.​

All of this being said, if there’s anything that I’ve learned about the world of perfumery, it’s that you should never write off a note in its entirety. I’ve been doing the heavy lifting for you and have been sniffing, spritzing, and wearing as many patchouli fragrances as I can get my hands on. The list below is the result of my research, and if I can toot my own horn for a second, I’ve found some of the most crowd-pleasing patchouli perfumes on the market.

Whether you’re a true lover of the note, are indecisive, or have completely written it off, keep reading for the patchouli perfumes that could convince even the harshest skeptic to give the ingredient a try.

The Best Patchouli Fragrances

Best Patchouli Fragrance Overall Le Labo Violette 30 Eau De Parfum $240 at Nordstrom For anyone who’s still a little hesitant about Patchouli, I implore you to pick up a bottle of Le Labo’s Violette 30. Aldehydes are one of the first notes in this formula, and the first sniff of this scent will give you more of a soapy, slightly floral vibe. Wait until the dry down, and you’ll start to see the patchouli note peeking through, though it is paired with others like saffron, amber, and incense. The effect is akin to the brand’s famous Santal 33, except a little more wearable for everyday. Fragrance Family: Fresh florals Key Notes: Violette; Aldehydes; Saffron; Amber Size: 1.7 fl oz What I Love: Easy to wear every day; Unisex; Leans more soapy and clean What I Don’t: Sillage isn’t the strongest Review for MC: "The reason I love this perfume so much is that it is a perfect, patchouli-inclusive, signature scent. The formula itself is light and airy, something you don’t often see associated with a patchouli note. Still, as it dries down, you start to see that slight headiness that is more readily associated with woody and spicy notes, but in a more refined and elegant composition. It’s inoffensive and approachable, yet still unique enough to catch someone’s attention—the perfect patchouli for newer and more seasoned noses alike." — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker testing Violette 30 from Le Labo. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

Best Luxury Patchouli Fragrance Krigler Lovely Patchouli 55 Classic Perfume $660 at krigler.com Krigler’s Lovely Patchouli 55 is for the true patchouli connoisseurs. The note is flanked by others like amber and red fruits, but the best part? The brand has a storied history, has been around since the 1860s, and was beloved by many American figureheads. The most famous of them all is Jackie Kennedy, who is said to have been a fan of this very scent. Fragrance Family: Wood Key Notes: Amber; Musk; Patchouli; Red Fruits; Vanilla Size: 1.7 fl oz What I Love: Slightly sweet scent; Storied fragrance house; Luxury niche scent What I Don’t: Most expensive option on this list Review for MC: “Krigler’s Lovely Patchouli 55 was Jackie Kennedy’s favorite perfume, and it’s not hard to see why. The woody note is surrounded by others like amber, musk, and vanilla, all of which offer fantastic depth to the fragrance. Not to mention, this formula is completely beast mode, two to three sprays is really all you need for all-day lasting power.” — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker testing Krigler's Lovely Patchouli 55. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

Best Floral Patchouli Fragrance Matiere Premiere Radical Rose Extrait De Parfum $320 at Nordstrom While I’m not the biggest lover of floral fragrances in the world, let me be clear: none of my gripes about the olfactive family apply to Matiere Premiere’s Radical Rose Extrait. Rose centifolia absolute is the start of the show, and it balances beautifully with the patchouli note, which comprises the entire base of the scent. The result is a sweet, full-bodied scent that is the epitome of sensual. It’s the perfect maneater scent for when you want all eyes on you. Fragrance Family: Floral Key Notes: Chili pepper berries; Saffron; Rose centifolia absolute Size: 1.7 fl oz What I Love: Extrait formula, so this perfume has extra strong projection; Niche brand, so there’s a higher chance of no one else smelling like you What I Don’t: The combination can pull a little fruity (lychee) versus floral for me, but I don’t think that’s something most people will pick up on Review for MC: “Matiere Premiere’s Radical Rose feels like a double whammy—it’s fantastic for people who love florals just as much as they love a good patchouli note. If either of these categories typically intimidates you, give this a smell in person anyway; you might find yourself becoming extremely obsessed with this formula as I did.” — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker testing Radical Rose Extrait from Matiere Premiere. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

Best Unisex Patchouli Fragrance Dolce & Gabanna Velvet Zafferano $345 at Sephora There are a few unisex perfumes in my collection that my husband and I fight about consistently, and Velvet Zaffarino is one of them. It opens with one of my favorite notes of all time, Saffron, before a smoky tobacco leaf carries us down to a woody patchouli, vanilla, and amber base. It is the perfect unisex scent, especially if you like boozy, syrupy fragrances. Fragrance Family: Spicy Key Notes: Saffron; Tobacco Leaf; Patchouli Size: 3.3 fl oz What I Love: Unisex; Saffron heavy What I Don’t: Some may find it to be a bit medicinal Review for MC: “Velvet Zaffarino is one of my favorite perfumes from Dolce and Gabbana. Unfortunately, this also rings true for my husband. Whenever I win our arguments about who gets to wear this scent out for the night, I get to be enveloped in a slightly syrupy, tobacco-like scent that feels next-level decadent and screams boss-bitch energy. It’s a vibe that you won’t truly understand until you wear this one for yourself.” — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker testing Dolce&Gabbana Velvet Zafferano fragrance. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

Best Designer Patchouli Fragrance Dries Van Noten Rock the Myrrh Eau De Parfum $400 at Nordstrom Created by perfumer Amelie Jacquin, Rock the Myrrh is inspired by a Parisian boutique, and one sniff of this concoction will easily transport you to the city of love. It’s one of the more approachable patchouli perfumes in my collection; you’ll find notes like pink pepper, myrrh, and suede in this intoxicating (and unisex) formula. The combination creates a perfume that is spicy, woody, and super sexy. Fragrance Family: Aromatic Key Spice Notes: Myrrh; Cypress; Benzoin; Pink pepper Size: 3.4 fl oz. What I Love: Great for year-round wear; Spicy facets are phenomenal What I Don’t: Very delicate bottle, be careful if traveling with it Review for MC: "The day that I have to repurchase this perfume is the day that I will cry a river of tears. Yes, Rock the Myhrr costs a pretty penny, but I’m simply unwilling to be without it at this point. The notes are approachable, the scent lasts for hours on the skin (around six total, I’ve noticed), and the bottle literally feels like a work of art. No patchouli fragrance collection is complete without this perfume.” — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker testing Dries Van Noten Rock the Myrrh Eau de Parfum fragrance. (Image credit: Ariel Baker testing Dries Van Noten Rock the Myrrh Eau de Parfum fragrance.)

Best Citrus Pachouli Fragrance Victoria Beckham Beauty Portofino 97 Eau De Parfum $290 at Bluemercury A citrus and patchouli combination isn’t something I thought I would ever like, but Victoria Beckham has a way of accomplishing the impossible. Portofino ‘97 is a love letter to her and husband, David Beckham’s early days of dating, and the scent feels just as bright, innocent, and nostalgic as you’d think. Notes like incense, musk, and of course, patchouli, give the concoction an alluring edge, making it as flirty as it is cocooning, the perfect expression of young love. Fragrance Family: Citrus Key Notes: Bergamot; Black Pepper; Musk Size: 1.7 fl oz What I Love: Fresh top notes; Stunning packaging What I Don’t: Some may find it a bit too strong Customer Review: “Portofino ‘97 is amazing! It was love at first sniff! It wasn’t a blind buy, but I’m so happy to finally have a bottle. I’ll have to keep this in my collection.” — Blue Mercury Best Spicy Patchouli Fragrance Yves Saint Laurent Tuxedo - Le Vestiaire Des Parfums $195 at Nordstrom We all know and love YSL’s Babycat, but allow me to introduce Tuxedo from the same Le Vestiaire des Parfums line. There is a gorgeous combination of florals like violet leaf and lily of the valley, which are paired beautifully with ambergris, vanilla, and more. It’s an intoxicating combination that is just as good (dare I say, better?) than the aforementioned viral option. Fragrance Family: Woody Key Notes: Violet leaf; Lily of the valley; Bergamot Size: 4.2 fl oz What I Love: Vanilla forward; Perfect composition What I Don’t: Can be hard to find in person, so may have to blind buy Customer Review: “Tuxedo is a rich, luxurious, and elegant masterpiece. Perfect for a night out and anywhere where you want to be noticed.” — Nordstrom

What Does Patchouli Smell Like?

Remember when I said patchouli can be a little polarizing? For some people, the very first time they may have smelled the note, it may have come off a little sour. “Some individuals wear patchouli oil as a fragrance on its own,” Raymond Matts, perfumer and founder of RM61 Designs Inc., tells me. “Patchouli has an association with hippies in the 70’s. Many people would bring home the oil from their travels (alongside incense) as a reminder of their spiritual awakenings. Patchouli was also known to mask the odor of marijuana.” Hippie culture also saw the intentional rise of communal living, so patchouli was used to mask body odor that came with this lifestyle.

As you’ve likely gleaned from its background, patchouli can be strong. But that’s exactly why so many people like and use it. “The odor of patchouli smells very much like dry leaves,” Matts says. “It is dry with a dank-like odor similar to a wet basement or musty attic. Some refer to it as earthy, and associate the scent with dried leaves on a forest floor.”

What to Look for in a Patchouli Fragrance?

Both Maack and Matts agree that Patchouli is a rather strong note. The key to making it work? Balance.

“Rose is always a good note to pair with patchouli,” Maack says. “It’s a classic in more cool, gothic compositions, like our eau de parfum, Magma.” Matts agrees, stating that the combination is a classic in Europe. “Patchouli, when combined with oakmoss, defines the classic Chypre family of fragrances,” he says. “This background is combined with bergamot, rose, labdanum, and geranium. It creates a sophisticated, elegant fragrance composition.”

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Meet the Experts

Andrea Maack Social Links Navigation Perfumer Andrea Maack is a visual artist and the founder of Andrea Maack Fragrances, a luxury niche perfume house based in Iceland. Andrea works across many disciplines including painting, installation, photography and sculpture. Her work operates in the gap between conceptual art, commercialism and wearable art. Andrea creates scents that are unique and memorable, working with the top perfumers in Paris, inspired by the unique surroundings of Iceland.

Raymond Matts Perfumer and Educator Over three decades, Raymond Matts, Founder of RM61 Designs Inc., has experienced and learned the many facets of the fragrance industry. Mr. Matts has held a range of positions cover- ing all segments of the business, earning a truly global and prestigious background throughout his career.