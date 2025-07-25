Inside the Nighttime Beauty Routine That Helps Me Actually Sleep
I only want products that smell like lavender or hydrate like hyaluronic acid.
My nighttime beauty routine isn't just about indulgence; it's a full-blown necessity. I cannot—physically cannot—get into bed without showering first. Maybe it's a little compulsive, maybe it's just because I live in New York City and the subway gives me heebie jeebies. Either way, it's non-negotiable. I like to end every day scrubbed, oiled-up, and tucked into a bed that smells faintly of a luxurious detergent.
The older I get—and the more adulting I do—the more my nighttime ritual matters. My skin glows and my breakouts decrease when I'm consistent. My sleep schedule steadies when I reset, and my brain actually has a chance to power down when I'm not skipping steps or crashing in my dad's oversized t-shirt and ratty old gym shorts. I'm not talking about a 10-step skincare routine or jade rolling for hours, but I am intentional about the little things that make a difference—like upgrading my sheets to skin- and hair-friendly alternatives, switching to clean candles, and simplifying my routine to fragrance-free, gentle, and essential skincare products.
It's simple (perhaps with a touch of luxury), but entirely deliberate. Here's everything I use to reset after a long day.
Wind-Down Ritual
My nighttime beauty routine starts with a moment to collect myself and breathe after a busy day. Before I even reach for a skincare product, I prepare my space to unwind.
The L.A. lifestyle company, Flamingo Estate, creates some beautiful products that bring me to my happy place. This candle, in particular, has the loveliest jasmine aroma, anchored by a sweet hint of damask rose that helps me find a zen state each time I light it.
I'm either lighting a candle or powering on a diffuser. This one features a stone body with an aesthetic design and a runtime of eight hours. I add a few drops of various essential oils, depending on the kind of vibe I want for the night.
Face Time
Now, here’s the part I enjoy most as a beauty editor: my nighttime skincare routine. As someone who tries a million products daily, I’ve made a conscious decision to simplify my routine by focusing on gentle alternatives. Aside from my tretinoin Rx, these are the mainstays in my routine.
Never have I found a serum that hydrates and plumps my skin as well as the PCA Hyaluronic Serum. It's simple, but effective. When I wake up in the morning, my skin feels like silk.
This product alone helped me get through beginner's retinol-induced irritation. It's also the perfect all-in-one cream. Plus, it just won a Marie Claire Beauty Award.
Body Glaze
Next comes my body care routine. This is when I layer up with butters, oils, and glazes galore. My shave routine is step one, but the after-shower ritual is what really takes my skin from soft to buttery smooth.
The Bed Prep
My bed truly feels like my personal sanctuary, and I was surprised by how small upgrades could make such a significant difference in my sleep routine. After all, everyone knows that beauty sleep is legit.
Pajama Philosophy
I have this theory that every time I put on a set of PJs, it’s as important to my bedtime routine as my go-to face moisturizer. After all my body products are absorbed into my skin, I want something just as luxe to drape over it.
