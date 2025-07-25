My nighttime beauty routine isn't just about indulgence; it's a full-blown necessity. I cannot—physically cannot—get into bed without showering first. Maybe it's a little compulsive, maybe it's just because I live in New York City and the subway gives me heebie jeebies. Either way, it's non-negotiable. I like to end every day scrubbed, oiled-up, and tucked into a bed that smells faintly of a luxurious detergent.

The older I get—and the more adulting I do—the more my nighttime ritual matters. My skin glows and my breakouts decrease when I'm consistent. My sleep schedule steadies when I reset, and my brain actually has a chance to power down when I'm not skipping steps or crashing in my dad's oversized t-shirt and ratty old gym shorts. I'm not talking about a 10-step skincare routine or jade rolling for hours, but I am intentional about the little things that make a difference—like upgrading my sheets to skin- and hair-friendly alternatives, switching to clean candles, and simplifying my routine to fragrance-free, gentle, and essential skincare products.

It's simple (perhaps with a touch of luxury), but entirely deliberate. Here's everything I use to reset after a long day.

Wind-Down Ritual

My nighttime beauty routine starts with a moment to collect myself and breathe after a busy day. Before I even reach for a skincare product, I prepare my space to unwind.

Flamingo Estate Night Blooming Jasmine and Damask Rose Candle $64 at Bloomingdales The L.A. lifestyle company, Flamingo Estate, creates some beautiful products that bring me to my happy place. This candle, in particular, has the loveliest jasmine aroma, anchored by a sweet hint of damask rose that helps me find a zen state each time I light it. Vitruvi Stone Diffuser $123 at Revolve $119 at Bluemercury $119 at Bluemercury I'm either lighting a candle or powering on a diffuser. This one features a stone body with an aesthetic design and a runtime of eight hours. I add a few drops of various essential oils, depending on the kind of vibe I want for the night.

Face Time

Now, here’s the part I enjoy most as a beauty editor: my nighttime skincare routine. As someone who tries a million products daily, I’ve made a conscious decision to simplify my routine by focusing on gentle alternatives. Aside from my tretinoin Rx, these are the mainstays in my routine.

Body Glaze

Next comes my body care routine. This is when I layer up with butters, oils, and glazes galore. My shave routine is step one, but the after-shower ritual is what really takes my skin from soft to buttery smooth.

Aquaphor Ointment Body Spray $12.15 at Amazon This body spray has been my summer favorite. As a sweaty sleeper, sometimes I don't want a heavy-feeling cream, and the Aquaphor spray is my solution. It provides the same amount of moisture as a traditional formula, but doesn't feel heavy at all. Moo Elixir The Body Butter $49 at Moo Elixir Then there are days when I do want to indulge in an ultra-moisturizing butter, and Moo Elixir's luxe formulation—that smells of almond and tonka bean—feels like velvet.

The Bed Prep

Time for sleep! (Image credit: Siena Gagliano)

My bed truly feels like my personal sanctuary, and I was surprised by how small upgrades could make such a significant difference in my sleep routine. After all, everyone knows that beauty sleep is legit.

Parachute Linen Sheet Set $349 at Parachute $385 at Cultiver I'll wax poetic any day about these lovely linen sheets from Parachute. The soft, breathable fabric truly does wonders for waking up with smooth, frizz-free hair. The Laundress Classic Signature Detergent $26 at Revolve An upgrade I added to my life that I didn't realize I needed? A luxury detergent. The Laundress offers the best quality, and the scent is delightful, lasting until the next wash day.

Pajama Philosophy

I have this theory that every time I put on a set of PJs, it’s as important to my bedtime routine as my go-to face moisturizer. After all my body products are absorbed into my skin, I want something just as luxe to drape over it.

PJs by PJ The NYC Short Set $75 at PJs by PJ I switch between the adorable Chicago pajamas (where I'm from) and the just-as-cute New York City pajamas (where I am now), depending on my mood—and honestly, what's clean. The fabric blend feels cool against my skin, and the sets are so cutesie. Naked Cashmere Florence Silk Pj $500 at Naked Cashmere My all-time favorite set, which I throw on immediately out of the wash, is Naked Cashmere's silk PJs. They are a true luxury, and I feel like the epitome of chic every time I wear them.

