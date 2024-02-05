The wave of celebrities wearing naked dresses to the 2024 Grammys proved red carpet beauty isn't just about hair and makeup inspiration. It's also a place for skin and bodycare inspo. The most instantly replicable look came from first-time Grammy winnter Tyla, who achieved a dewy summertime glow with an unexpectedly affordable product.
The 21-year-old singer turned up the heat on the 2024 Grammys red carpet in a seafoam green cutout Versace gown, Maria Tash diamond earrings, and strappy white Rene Caovilla heels. She complemented the look with sheer eyeshadow and ultra-lip liner, plus an up-do with a twisted strand positioned on her forehead. The cutouts of her gown revealed skin that glowed all over.
Tyla went for sexy take on awards night glamour, but the products she used for shimmering Grammys night skin were of the everyday variety. Celebrity make-up artist Matthew Fishman used Vaseline Radiant X Replenishing Body Oil to achieve a gorgeous glowy finish on the "Water" singer. Under the stage lights while accepting the award for Best African Music Performance, the down-to-earth product lit up her entire body.
Tyla's body oil for the evening is a drugstore hidden gem for skin that looks lit from within. The Vaseline Radiant X Replenishing Body Oil is a fast-absorbing, non-sticky oil enriched with 1% lipids. It helps to soften and revive dull skin, leaving it feeling silky smooth and providing beautiful, radiant glow like the newly minted Grammy winner's. For even more moisture, Fishman uses another under-the-radar product on his clients: Vaseline Radiant X Deep Nourishment Body Cream.
Fishman seamlessly blended both the body oil and body cream for radiant, last-all-night shimmer. Two affordable products really are better than one—even for the 2024 Grammys red carpet.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Larry Stansbury is a writer based in New York City. He has contributed articles to various publications such as ESSENCE, Us Weekly, New York Post, and Entertainment Tonight, among others. He specializes in covering topics related to beauty, commerce, and celebrity news. In his spare time, he enjoys working out at the gym, testing the latest beauty products, creating creative Instagram captions, and rewatching classic movies from the 90s. You can find him on Instagram at @__larrbearrrr.
-
As She Wins Her Thirteenth Grammy (Her Lucky Number), Taylor Swift Announces New Album ‘The Tortured Poet’s Department’
Fans sensed Swift was up to something, but few probably expected this.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Dua Lipa Is the Definition of Power at the 2024 Grammys
Her custom dress looks like armor.
By Danielle Campoamor
-
Is Travis Kelce at the Grammys Tonight?
The couple's red carpet debut will have to wait.
By Danielle Campoamor
-
Paris Jackson Covered 80+ Tattoos at the Grammys With This Viral Foundation
It's a blank canvas.
By Larry Stansbury
-
The Grammy's 2024 Serves '90s Nostalgia Thanks to These Makeup Looks
Sheer eyeshadow, peachy pink lips, and hair brows taking over the red carpet.
By Larry Stansbury