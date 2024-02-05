The wave of celebrities wearing naked dresses to the 2024 Grammys proved red carpet beauty isn't just about hair and makeup inspiration. It's also a place for skin and bodycare inspo. The most instantly replicable look came from first-time Grammy winnter Tyla, who achieved a dewy summertime glow with an unexpectedly affordable product.

The 21-year-old singer turned up the heat on the 2024 Grammys red carpet in a seafoam green cutout Versace gown, Maria Tash diamond earrings, and strappy white Rene Caovilla heels. She complemented the look with sheer eyeshadow and ultra-lip liner, plus an up-do with a twisted strand positioned on her forehead. The cutouts of her gown revealed skin that glowed all over.

Tyla was radiant onstage at the 2024 Grammys. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tyla went for sexy take on awards night glamour, but the products she used for shimmering Grammys night skin were of the everyday variety. Celebrity make-up artist Matthew Fishman used Vaseline Radiant X Replenishing Body Oil to achieve a gorgeous glowy finish on the "Water" singer. Under the stage lights while accepting the award for Best African Music Performance, the down-to-earth product lit up her entire body.

Vaseline Radiant X Replenishing and Hydrating Body Oil Visit Site

Tyla's body oil for the evening is a drugstore hidden gem for skin that looks lit from within. The Vaseline Radiant X Replenishing Body Oil is a fast-absorbing, non-sticky oil enriched with 1% lipids. It helps to soften and revive dull skin, leaving it feeling silky smooth and providing beautiful, radiant glow like the newly minted Grammy winner's. For even more moisture, Fishman uses another under-the-radar product on his clients: Vaseline Radiant X Deep Nourishment Body Cream.

Vaseline Radiant X Deep Nourishment Body Cream Visit Site

Fishman seamlessly blended both the body oil and body cream for radiant, last-all-night shimmer. Two affordable products really are better than one—even for the 2024 Grammys red carpet.