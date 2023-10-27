Uma Thurman and Daughter Maya Hawke’s Matching Hairstyles are Too Good

With Halloween costumes and holiday photos on the horizon, mother-daughter style is at its yearly peak. As girls get older, it's common to step away from blatant twinning, but a mom (or grandma, aunt, or cool older sister) will always be a young girl's greatest beauty inspiration. On Wednesday, October 25, mother-daughter actress duo Maya Hawke and Uma Thurman proved this point, showing off coordinating hairstyles—and outfits!—at Room To Grow's 25th Anniversary Gala.

While their hairstyles weren’t an exact match, the overall aesthetic was the same: Extremely tight and pulled-back. Thurman chose to wear her blonde locks in a low ponytail (with some strands wrapped around its base) while her 25-year-old daughter chose a high ballerina bun for her slightly darker locks.

(Image credit: Getty)

The actresses also chose a same-same-but-different approach for their outfits, both dressing entirely in black with pieces that reflected their own personal styles. The Kill Bill star chose a dress and cape while her oldest child went with a jacket, pants, and a Prada shoulder bag. Coming back together at their feet (they tackled the head and toes, where it really counts!), Thurman and Hawke wore pointy black shoes; one patent and the other satin-y.

The mother-daughter coordination continued on their faces with fresh complexions and soft pink lipstick. And those highlighted cheekbones? That's a beauty choice that can only be genetic.