Kaia Gerber Is the First to Admit She's a Nepo Baby: "I Won't Deny the Privilege That I Have"

While Kaia Gerber has had an amazing modeling career so far in her own right, it's undeniable that a huge piece of her success has come from her being the daughter of original supermodel Cindy Crawford.

In December, New York Magazine's Vulture engineered a viral moment with its sensational piece "How a Nepo Baby Is Born," which explored the show-biz success of the kids of famous people.

Since then, the discourse has been rife with hot takes and celebrity responses—such as Lily Allen getting a little defensive, and Hailey Bieber stepping out in a shirt that read "nepo baby."

Anyway, all that to say that the subject of nepotism is likely to keep coming up in celebrity interviews for the foreseeable future, as was the case during Kaia Gerber's recent interview with ELLE.

Asked whether people make assumptions about Gerber's success because of who her mom is, the model answered, "I won’t deny the privilege that I have. Even if it’s just the fact that I have a really great source of information and someone to give me great advice, that alone I feel very fortunate for.

"My mom always joked, 'If I could call and book a Chanel campaign, it would be for me and not you.' But I also have met amazing people through my mom whom I now get to work with."

That said, Gerber is also an actress, and has appeared in projects such as American Horror Story. When it comes to this aspect of her career, she doesn't think nepotism plays as huge a role.

"With acting, it’s so different," she explained.

"No artist is going to sacrifice their vision for someone’s kid. That just isn’t how art is made, and what I’m interested in is art.

"Also, no one wants to work with someone who’s annoying, and not easy to work with, and not kind.

"Yes, nepotism is prevalent, but I think if it actually was what people make it out to be, we’d see even more of it."

Fair enough!