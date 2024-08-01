Roses are red, violets are blue, Blake Lively’s flower nails are neither of the two. Instead, the Gossip Girl star debuted a “micro floral manicure” that was much more subdued—and nodded to two huge summer nail trends.

On Wednesday, July 31, Lively stepped out in a beaded Dauphinette mini dress and matching overcoat to attend a press event for her Target-exclusive hair brand, Blake Brown Beauty. If you turn your attention to her manicure, though, you’ll find the prettiest, daintiest, and most detail-oriented manicure of the season.

The actress, who worked with go-to nail artist Elle Gerstein, had her nails painted an opaque pink-white that perfectly aligned with the bubble bath nail trend. “It's a natural look that works well with any style, occasion, age, and skin tone,” celebrity nail artist Jin Soon Choi previously told Marie Claire.

Gerstein hand painted each flower using a detail brush. (Image credit: Instagram/Enamelle)

It was the designs on top of the pale pink-white summer nail color, however, that made the set extra chic for summer. On each nail, Gerstein painted a “micro floral” bouquet. The abstract accents had green flicks for leaves, along with purple, pink, and gold flake accents to comprise the petals. While executing this design freehand is not an easy feat (Gerstein is a pro, after all), you can create this look at home by pulling out some polish-friendly stickers.

Nail stickers have proven to be another huge trend this summer—just look to Kylie Jenner’s insect manicure or Hailey Bieber’s farmers market manicure. The key to a flawless application? Allow the base coat to dry completely, set the stickers down with a tweezer, and then seal the deal with top-coat nail polish.

If you’re feeling inspired to recreate Lively’s micro floral manicure this summer, I’ve compiled everything you need to get the job done, ahead.

Essie Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish, Chiffon the Move $13 at Ulta

Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish, All Checked Out Visit Site

Essie Nail Art Studio Jelly Gloss Nail Polish, Blush Jelly $13 at Ulta

Essie Blues + Greens Nail Polish, Off Tropic $10 at Ulta

Nesscci Pressed Flower Themed Stickers (assorted 240 Pieces,12 Sheets) $9.99 at Amazon