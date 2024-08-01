Blake Lively’s Micro Floral Manicure Will Convince You to Try the Nail Sticker Trend
Pretty and pink.
Roses are red, violets are blue, Blake Lively’s flower nails are neither of the two. Instead, the Gossip Girl star debuted a “micro floral manicure” that was much more subdued—and nodded to two huge summer nail trends.
On Wednesday, July 31, Lively stepped out in a beaded Dauphinette mini dress and matching overcoat to attend a press event for her Target-exclusive hair brand, Blake Brown Beauty. If you turn your attention to her manicure, though, you’ll find the prettiest, daintiest, and most detail-oriented manicure of the season.
The actress, who worked with go-to nail artist Elle Gerstein, had her nails painted an opaque pink-white that perfectly aligned with the bubble bath nail trend. “It's a natural look that works well with any style, occasion, age, and skin tone,” celebrity nail artist Jin Soon Choi previously told Marie Claire.
It was the designs on top of the pale pink-white summer nail color, however, that made the set extra chic for summer. On each nail, Gerstein painted a “micro floral” bouquet. The abstract accents had green flicks for leaves, along with purple, pink, and gold flake accents to comprise the petals. While executing this design freehand is not an easy feat (Gerstein is a pro, after all), you can create this look at home by pulling out some polish-friendly stickers.
Nail stickers have proven to be another huge trend this summer—just look to Kylie Jenner’s insect manicure or Hailey Bieber’s farmers market manicure. The key to a flawless application? Allow the base coat to dry completely, set the stickers down with a tweezer, and then seal the deal with top-coat nail polish.
If you’re feeling inspired to recreate Lively’s micro floral manicure this summer, I’ve compiled everything you need to get the job done, ahead.
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.
