When it comes to beauty and fashion, Zendaya can truly do no wrong. The Euphoria actress is currently promoting her newest film, Challengers, but has taken some time to attend Paris Fashion Week ahead of the film’s April release. Most recently, she was seen attending the Fendi Haute Couture Spring/ Summer 2024 show, decked out in an unforgettable nostalgic look that injected some much needed warmth into the gray Parisian atmosphere.

The star’s makeup was anchored in her dark, ombré lip, which was a burgundy shade of red lined with a darker shade, growing gradually lighter towards the middle of the lip. This was particularly noticeable with Zendaya’s bottom lip, while her top lip had a more consistently dark hue all around.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya is only the latest star to try this trendy style, and is joined by the likes of Megan Thee Stallion and Kylie Jenner. The latter even posted a tutorial on how to achieve the look. This proliferation of dark, often glossy lips featuring heavy use of lip liner signals the return of 1990s beauty. After all, the trend was initially championed by Black and Brown superstars like Naomi Campbell and Jennifer Lopez, and was a makeup staple beyond the red carpet throughout the entirety of the decade. In the early 2000s, the trend gave way to lighter, brighter glosses, just as 2023 makeup mood boards were overrun with clean girl, “no makeup makeup” looks rather than highly pigmented lipstick and lip stains.

Now the pendulum has clearly swung back around to dark lipstick—a move that ‘90s babies like Zendaya will undoubtedly adore. Below, products to help you channel the trend.

Get the Look