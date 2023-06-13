Bloomingdale's is one of the most iconic department stores of all time, known for its vast collection of designer items, its chic storefront windows, and, of course, its iconic brown bags. When I was in college, I spent many an afternoon wandering its aisles, eyeing gorgeous dresses, blouses, and jeans, dreaming about the day I'd be able to afford designer pieces that would last me a lifetime. If you've ever done the same, I have great news for you: That day has finally arrived, because the massive department store has just unleashed a sale that takes up to 30 percent off hundreds of designer items.

The sale, which applies to all items on the store's site labeled "SAVEMORE," is tiered based on how much you spend—so the more you buy, the more you save. When you spend between $100 and $250, you save 20 percent; when you spend between $250 and $400, you save 25 percent; and when you spend $400 or more, you save a whopping 30 percent. All you need to do is use the promo code SAVEMORE at checkout, and you're golden.

This sale lasts until June 18, and I, a Bloomingdale's devotee, took the time to scour their website for the best deals on the most practical, beautiful timeless pieces that will take you through this season—and many more seasons to come.

Tod's Women's City Gommino Drivers $595 $357 | Bloomingdale's Drivers are among my favorite styles of shoe, particularly in the spring and summer. They're easy to slip on, match with most outfits, and look polished. This pair from Tod's is made from soft Italian leather with a durable rubber sole—perfect for comfortable longwear. At the moment, the pair is on sale in three colorways, including this chic pale pink.

3.1 Phillip Lim Pashli Large Modern Hobo Bag $850 $510 | Bloomingdale's A white bag is the perfect summer accessory, and you can't go wrong with this timeless style, which features tan leather trim and chic gold hardware at the front.

Versace Barocco Silk Foulard Scarf $395 $277 | Bloomingdale's Silk scarves are among the chicest summer accessories money can buy. The look channels the likes of Brigitte Bardot, Audrey Hepburn, and other classic style icons, and this Versace scarf lends the designer's signature edge to the timeless style.

Vince Women's Margo Slip On Platform High Heel Sandals $299 $209 | Bloomingdale's Who doesn't love a pair of platform sandals in the summer? This chunky pair from Vince is the perfect '90s throwback, and would look incredible with a long dress or a midi skirt. They're on sale in this white colorway and in sea foam green.

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Beatrice Lace Up Dress $550 $385 | Bloomingdale's Channel your inner hippie with this sweet, whimsical Derek Lam dress. Tiered with a midi length and a romantic V-neck, it's ideal for day spent in the sunshine.

Gia Borghini Women's Pointed Toe High Heel Sandals $390 $195 | Bloomingdale's These heeled sandals are sure to complete any summer outfit, and are idea for both a day at the office and a night on the town. They come in three versatile colorways, but this subdued gray-blue color is my favorite.

Peserico Drawstring Midi Shirt Dress $765 $536 | Bloomingdale's A shirt dress is a great way of looking polished and professional with minimal effort. This lightweight option from Peseric features handy slit pockets, an adjustable drawstring waist, and unique metallic detailing.

Emporio Armani Cropped Wide Leg Jeans in Solid Dark $325 $195 | Bloomingdale's You'll never regret investing in a solid pair of blue jeans. Not only are they a versatile fashion staple, but when they're well-made, they're bound to last you a lifetime. This pair by Emporio Armani is a great example, and features an eye-catching wide leg cut and a stylish, warm-weather-ready crop above the ankle.

Lafayette 148 New York Printed Sleeveless Shirt $698 $489 | Bloomingdale's During the dog days of summer, I avoid sleeves at all costs, but it can be hard to find a sleeveless top that's still work appropriate. Printed blouses from Lafayette 148 solve all my summer work woes, though, keeping me cool without sacrificing an ounce of style or professionalism.

St. John Wool Suit Pants $895 $537 | Bloomingdale's Why not mix up your professional look by adding a pop of color? These pants are made from 100 percent wool, include spacious side slit pockets, and promise to fit true to size.

See by Chloé Saddie Woven Satchel $550 $385 | Bloomingdale's This woven bag is the perfect summer accessory, and features a removable, adjustable shoulder strap that enables it to transform from a clutch into a crossbody.

Gucci Women's Square Sunglasses, 55 mm $435 $303 | Bloomingdale's I never leave the house without my sunglasses. Being someone that often misplaces their belongings (and eventually finds them—I promise), this means that I also own more pairs of sunnies than I can count, in a myriad of colors and styles. A pink and tan pair like this comes in handy to lighten up an all-black outfit.

St. John Bouclé Tweed Knit Jacket $1,895 $1,137 | Bloomingdale's What's more classic than a tweed jacket? This green-blue option looks fabulous with its matching skirt or worn as a separate with dress pants or even jeans.