Cardi B's "No Makeup, No Wig" Selfie Is a Reminder to Embrace Natural Beauty

Over the years, Cardi B has become famous for doing the absolute most when it comes to beauty. Her hair is always the longest, her nails are the shiniest, and her makeup is the boldest—except when she decides to go the natural route. And nevertheless, when that happens, her bold personality still shines through.

On Sunday, November 26, the 31-year-old taught a major lesson in self love when she took to her Instagram Story to brag about her own looks—both with and without glam. She kicked off the content with a slide captioned "a real life bad bitch" and a few photos of herself with full glam looks before transitioning to clips of herself sans wigs and makeup.

"No make up, no wig," she wrote on top of a video of herself in a ponytail, winking at the camera.

(Image credit: @iamcardib on Instagram)

The next slide showed her and husband Offset posing in the mirror, her natural, waist-length hair swaying side to side as she sang acapella. In true Cardi B fashion, she also had a stellar manicure going on, with her coffin-shaped nails a little shorter than usual and painted bright blue.

(Image credit: @iamcardib on Instagram)

"No make up, no wig ... JUST VIBES" she captioned the video, which then transitioned to a clip from last month where she strutted around with knee-length locks and a full face of makeup. "Just a beautiful, rich, talented, blessed bitch," she wrote. "Pretty face, pretty feet, pretty kids. FINE FROM HEAD TO TOE."

Listen, if you're the first female artist to win the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album as a solo artist and the female rapper with the most number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100, there's no use being humble. Cardi has a lot to celebrate, and she knows it.