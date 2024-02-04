'SNL' Host Ayo Edebiri Apologizes to Jennifer Lopez For Saying Her Singing Career Is "One Long Scam"

The Bear star and recent SNL host Ayo Edebiri used the Saturday Night Live stage to issue an on-air apology to musical guest Jennifer Lopez.



In a skit titled "Why'd You Say It?," host Kenan Thompson confronts contestants—including Edebiri—with their cruel, mean and otherwise snarky social media posts of days past.



After contentiously defending her online behavior, Edebiri's character finally admits that her social media presence is less than ideal.



"It's wrong to leave mean comments or post mean comments just for clout, or run your mouth on a podcast and you don't consider the impact because you are 24, and stupid," Edebiri said, alluding to comments she made about Lopez's musical career in 2020 that recently resurfaced.

Musical guest Jennifer Lopez, host Ayo Edebiri, and Heidi Gardner during Promos in Studio 8H on Friday, February 2, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"But I think, I speak for everyone when I say that from now on, we're gonna be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online," she added.



In 2020, while appearing in a Scam Goddess podcast episode, Edebiri said that "one of my favorite scams of all time" was Lopez and her musical career.



"Her whole career is one long scam," the actress said, before going on to say that "a lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, 'J.Lo didn't have time to make it to the studio,' like, J.Lo was busy. It's like, 'Doing what?' Not singing, obviously."



Ouch.

Mikey Day as Danny, Andrew Dismukes as Tyler, and host Ayo Edebiri as Annie during the "Why'd You Say It" sketch on Saturday, February 3, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez has not publicly responded to any of Edebiri's past comments. Instead, she performed twice as the evening's musical guest, dazzling in two show-stopping ensembles.



In her first SNL look, Lopez wore a chic version of a suit featuring a cropped jacket, pants with carefully placed cutouts and a cropped white shirt. In her second, she dazzled in an off-the-shoulder, floor length floral gown featuring a thigh-high slit.



The fashion-forward performer seemed to take the entire "controversy" in stride, and award-winning actress Edebiri did what she does best: She made us all laugh.