Heidi Klum Just Gave the “Naked Dress” a Chic Update

Heidi Klum is 50, fabulous and re-defining one of fashion's hottest trends.



On Friday, January 26, the former Victoria's Secret model was spotting in Miami, Florida wearing a truly stunning, completely see-through miniature dress made entirely of dazzling discs.



Klum paired the updated "naked dress" look with a red bomber jacket, a pair of black, open-toed heels and chic cat-eye sunglasses. And because the model has an eye for even the smallest of fashion details, she matched her nail color to her bomber jacket for another splash of color and wore her hair down in loose, stylish waves with her bangs perfectly framing her face.



The America's Got Talent judge was in Miami celebrating the debut of her new single "Sunglasses at Night" with popular DJ Tiësto, and to the surprise of no one she dressed to impress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Sunday, Klum posted a reel to her Instagram page showing highlights from the night's celebratory festivities. In the video, Klum is seen dancing and blowing kisses at the camera, wearing the same updated "naked dress" look in all it's disco ball-like glory.



"Friday night with @tiesto @livmiami," the model captioned the reel. "Celebrating the release of #SunglassesAtNight."



The video also featured snippets from Klum's new song and shows the model putting her sunglasses on at night because, well, you know.

Klum is no stranger to the sheer look and she certainly hasn't shied away from finding new and exciting ways to update the popular "naked dress."



In 2021, Klum wore a completely sheer, white dress to Avatar: The Way of Water movie premiere. The one-shoulder ruffled gown was created by Lever Couture and featured a thigh-bearing slit and train.



Later, Klum took to Instagram to praise an artist who recreated her look entirely out of saran wrap. "Love this," Klum captured the post at the time.



In November, 2023, Klum once again slayed in a backless naked gown while attending the 2023 LACMA Art + Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum. The dress was made out of fuzzy, shimmery material and featured extreme side cutouts and a plunging neckline.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When Klum plays around with fashion trends—playing with expectations and updating them as she sees fit—everyone from inspired artists to fashion-loving fans benefit.

You love to see it!