Jessica Biel Wows in Back-to-Back All-White Outfits in NYC

Jessica Biel looked stunning as she stepped out in NYC to attend a dinner date with her husband Justin Timberlake! The Sinner actress and producer wore a head-to-toe cream-colored look, consisting of a midi pencil skirt, cropped T-shirt, and matching cropped jacket with tortoiseshell buttons. The star accessorized her neutral look with a mini handbag and gold, open-toed pumps. In fact, the only color was her purple pedicure!

Biel kept her makeup simple and wore her hair in waves. For jewelry, she stuck to dainty pieces so as not to overpower her beautiful wedding ring.

Timberlake chose darker hues for his date night look. The singer wore a long-sleeved chocolate brown button-down shirt with black pants.

Earlier in the day, Biel was spotted in SoHo wearing a fashionable white plaid set, black cap, and sunglasses. She really has solidified herself as a style trendsetter based on the looks she's put together during her time in the spotlight. However, she said in the past, that she is not happy with all of her style choices.

“I wish I would've explored some different shapes, and not gone so sexy all the time,” she shared in a 2019 interview with In Style. “I think if you look at some of my earlier choices, maybe it didn't need to always be about the body. I know it’s a vibe that you feel when you're young, but still, that’s what I would’ve done a little differently.”

Despite her fashion regrets, she looked amazing when she was younger and looks amazing in her style choices now.