Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Says Taylor Swift “Loves the Game and Obviously Loves Kelce."

Ahead of his team competing in Super Bowl LVIII, Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid had nothing but the nicest things to say about Taylor Swift and her relationship with tight end Travis Kelce.



In a clip of an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Reid praised Swift and Kelce for how they've navigated the publicity surrounding their budding romance.



"Listen, it’s a tribute to how she’s handled it, how Kelce has handled it. It hasn’t been a distraction, so there haven’t been any problems with it,” Reid said at the time. “She’s a good girl."



Reid went on to add that Swift "loves the game, and obviously loves Kelce."



"So I’m happy for both of them," he continued.

Andy Reid finds Taylor Swift in the crowd and points her way. Fun moment between the two. pic.twitter.com/5TtK5Gso55January 28, 2024 See more

This is not the first time Reid has had positive things to say about Swift and her presence at Kansas City Chiefs' games.



In October, after the Chiefs secured a dominating 31-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the coach even joked that Swift was having a positive influence on the team's game day performance.

“Kelce is getting better with time,” Reid said during a post-game press conference. “Taylor can stay around all she wants.”



And in a Super Bowl 58 interview on Radio Row, Reid said he's "not worried at all" about Swift attending Sunday's game and being a potential distraction (as some have suggested).



"She sent me a couple of friendship bracelets. One of ‘em said, ‘Hey coach, throw Travis the ball or else!’" he said. "We're glad to have her. So you can bet Travis is gonna get the ball, first touchdown of the game.”

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In one interview with Tom Brady and Jim Gray on their Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gary podcast, Reid even revealed that he had actually met Swift way before Kelce.

"Yeah, listen, she's been great. I knew her before, from Philadelphia," the coach explained. "Her dad played at (the University of) Delaware and was a big football fan and good guy So I had met him there and her.”

On Saturday, Gracie Hunt—Kansas City Chiefs chairman and CEo Clark Hunt's daughter—confirmed to People that Swift would be at the Super Bowl in person to watch her boyfriend and his team take on the San Francisco 49ers. The super start flew more than 5,500 miles from Tokyo, Japan to Las Vegas, Nevada in order to be in attendance.

“She’s coming! She’s coming!" Hunt told the publication. "We’re excited."