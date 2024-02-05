Prince Harry Is Traveling to the U.K. Imminently to Be with Father King Charles After Cancer Diagnosis

As anyone who has had a family member undergo a health crisis knows, there’s not much that can bond a family closer together than a health scare. It’s certainly not the route to closeness that anyone wants to take, but it is certainly effective.
In light of that, it appears that Prince Harry will soon travel from his current home in the U.S. to his home country of the U.K. to visit his father, King Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer following a corrective procedure for a benign enlarged prostate 10 days ago. People reports that Harry will travel to London “in the coming days” to see his father, whose diagnosis was announced today. While the specific type and stage of Charles’ cancer is heretofore unknown, it has been reported that it is not prostate cancer, though the cancer was found during Charles’ prostate operation.
The outlet also reports that Charles told both of his sons, Harry and Prince William, about his diagnosis personally, before news broke around the world. Charles also personally informed his siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward.
The King began treatments for cancer today, the same day his diagnosis was announced. He returned to London from Sandringham, where he will undergo outpatient treatment.
It has been a wildly tumultuous month for the royal family and health scares—on January 17, news broke that both the Princess of Wales had undergone abdominal surgery the day prior, and that the King would undergo the corrective prostate procedure the next week (the procedure ultimately took place on January 26). Then, on January 21, it was announced that Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, had been diagnosed with skin cancer—malignant melanoma—just months after beating breast cancer. On January 29, both Charles and Kate were discharged from The London Clinic, and today’s news of the King’s cancer and current treatment for it has left anyone invested in the royal family’s heads spinning.
As Harry plans to fly to the U.K., People further reports that William “is in close contact” with his father. (We probably don’t have to tell you that) In recent years, there has been contention between Harry and the rest of the royal family, specifically Charles and William; hopefully, this shocking news will allow all parties to mend fences, realizing how truly important family really is. It is unknown whether Harry’s wife Meghan Markle and children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will travel with the Duke of Sussex to the U.K. imminently.
“Harry is coming back," former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told Sky News (per The Independent). "I mean, maybe that’s a blessing in disguise. Maybe finally, finally, his father’s illness will bring a reconciliation that we have all been talking about for what seems like forever.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Justin Timberlake Is Reportedly Considering a Sit-Down with Oprah Winfrey to Tell His Side of the Britney Spears Story
Spears has a memoir, Timberlake has…Oprah?
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Ice Spice Is Keeping the Y2K Spirit Alive
The Grammy-nominated rapper remixed nostalgia with modern flair.
By Aaron Royce
-
Emily Ratajkowski Is Proud to Be a “Bed Girl”
“Sometimes I just need to be horizontal.”
By Samantha Holender
-
King Charles Has Cancer, Buckingham Palace Confirms
The cancer was discovered during his corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate just 10 days ago.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Now That Princess Kate Is Home from Hospital, Prince William Is Waiting On Her “Hand and Foot,” Royal Expert Says
“He’s a modern man.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Queen Camilla Faces an Uphill Battle Getting King Charles to Indulge in Some R&R Following Procedure and Is Being “Very Strict” with Him
In addition to his wife, the King’s staff is reportedly worried about how much he works.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry Allegedly "Put an End" to Meghan Markle's Memoir Plans
He apparently wants to build bridges with the royals.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
King Charles Sparks Minor Concern by Staying an Extra Night in Hospital
As Princess Kate gets discharged from The London Clinic, the King’s expected two night stay there has turned into three.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Viral TikTok Video Captures Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Off the Charts Chemistry While in Jamaica for the ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Premiere
While there, the couple stayed at a five-star luxury resort fit for royalty—and King Charles and Queen Elizabeth have both stayed there in the past.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
King Charles Apparently Visited Princess Kate Ahead of His Surgery in the Same Hospital
She's got lots of support.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Answered a Burning Question We’ve Had for Months When She Attended the ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Premiere in Jamaica
She and Prince Harry surprised us all upon their arrival.
By Rachel Burchfield